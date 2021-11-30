Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.

Multiple reports said that the shooting was allegedly carried out by Otis Anderson Sr., who is Anderson Jr.’s father. Anderson Sr. was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. He is currently being held without bond. Investigators believe that an alleged shooting was a domestic incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anderson Jr. played for UCF for four seasons (2017-2020) and played running back. In his career, Anderson recorded 2,182 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns with and a yards per carry average of 6.1. In his senior season, Anderson rushed for 687 yards and four touchdowns on 125 carries in nine games. he also caught 14 passes for 79 yards and was named to multiple preseason All-America teams before the start of the season.

“Saddened and stunned by the passing of Otis Anderson Jr.,” Tennessee Volunteers football coach Josh Heupel wrote on Twitter as he was the UFC head coach from 2018-2020. “Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room. He was an unbelievable teammate. My condolences go out to the entire UCF family.

After playing for UCF, Anderson spent time with the Los Angeles Rams on the team’s practice squad. The team cut him on Sept. 20. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wrote: “Rest in Heaven Otis. We gotta do better on this earth smh. Big prayers up.” UCF teammates also paid tribute to Anderson.

“He was a lifter, he was the person that brought everybody else together. Just selfless. … Just wanting to see other people succeed. Never a dull moment around. He was hilarious. Always cracking jokes,” former UCF and Ed White High offensive lineman Jordan Johnson said. Anderson was from Jacksonville, Florida and played high school football at University Christian.