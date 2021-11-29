Oscar De La Hoya Makes Big Announcement About Boxing Career

It looks like Oscar De La Hoya is going to be making a comeback very soon. The boxing legend recently spoke to TMZ Sports and said that he intends to resume training in the coming year. De La Hoya said he would love to fight Floyd Mayweather, who recently took on Logan Paul in an exhibition match.

“Personally, right now I’m not motivated because of COVID. I was actually in great shape and then COVID hit me, so my morale right now is a little low in terms of me fighting in the ring personally,” De La Hoya said. “But come January, I’m sure I will get right back into it and start training again and prepare myself mentally first. But I do want to get out there again, possible Cinco De Mayo.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

De La Hoya was set to return to the ring earlier this year and take on former UFC Champion Vitor Belfort. However, the 48-year-old withdrew from the fight after contracting COVID-19 and was replaced by another boxing legend Evander Holyfield. Belfort defeated Holyfield in the first round of the Triller main event fight.

“Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support,” De La Hoya wrote on Twitter when diagnosed with COVID-19. “I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe.”

The last boxing match De La Hoya competed in was in 2008 when he lost to Manny Pacquiao in eight rounds. He would love to take on Mayweather again as he lost to him via split decision in 2007. “Who knows, it could be Floyd Mayweather,” De La Hoya said while adding … “It’s probably the biggest fight you could make today.”

De La Hoya has posted a 39-6 career record in the ring. He has held 11 world titles in six different weight classes and is ranked the 39th best boxer of all time by BoxRec. De Lay Hoya is also an Olympian winning the gold medal in the 1992 Barcelona Games. He won his first 31 matches and claimed his first title in 1994.