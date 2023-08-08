Orioles Broadcaster Kevin Brown Suspended by Team for Reading Stat, MLB Fans Sound Off
Kevin Brown has not called a Baltimore Orioles game for MASN since July 23.
Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown has reportedly been suspended by the team after he referred to its lack of success against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field over the years, according to Awful Announcing. Before the game against the Rays on July 23, Brown said the Orioles had won as many games at Tropicana Field in 2023 as they had in the last three years combined. The broadcast then showed a graphic to point out the Orioles' struggles that Brown pointed out.
According to Awful Announcing and The Athletic, Orioles ownership did not like the comment, and Brown has not appeared on a MASN TV broadcast since. The Orioles dispute that Brown was suspended, telling Awful Annocung, "we don't comment on personal matters" and "we look forward to hearing Kevin's voice soon." It's been reported that Brown is expected to return to the booth on Friday.
Brown has been working for the Orioles since 2019. He does play-by-play for the team and also covers multiple college sports for ESPN. The Orioles currently have a 70-42 record, the best record in the American League and the second-best record in MLB. They are on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Here's a look at fans sounding off on the Orioles for the reported suspension.
The Comment
Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023
One person wrote: "I understand suspending a commentator for like a slur or something but for saying stats?? And on top of that, he sounded optimistic about this series considering the rest have been so bad – I just don't see why a suspension would be called for."prevnext
Dan Patrick
"You have to be so thin skinned as an owner where you're going 'wait he's saying we used to be bad'. Well yeah you were. That should make it even more special given what you're doing this year."
-DP reacts to #Orioles announcer Kevin Brown getting suspended pic.twitter.com/Afpni7wV62— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 8, 2023
One person responded: "Welcome to society 2023. Teams want cheerleaders, not announcers. Kevin Brown tells the truth and uses facts to back it up, and he is suspended? The Angelos family strikes again."prevnext
Talkin' Baseball
Jomboy, like everyone else, is very confused why the Orioles suspended broadcaster Kevin Brown pic.twitter.com/1EhNr5QRYC— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 8, 2023
One fan said: "Joining the club with Jomboy on this one. What's up, Orioles? Suspensions have us all scratching our heads!"prevnext
Robert Griffin III
Kevin Brown SHOULD NOT have been suspended by the Orioles for this segment. He was doing his job, stating facts and telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/fOL2kQM4TS— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 7, 2023
One Orioles fan wrote: "Yeah our owner sucks man. He's creating a distraction for no reason during one of our best regular seasons ever. Disgraceful move by Angelos."prevnext
Gary Cohen
Gary Cohen just buried the Orioles orginization 6 feet under for their handling of the Kevin Brown suspension @Barstooldmv pic.twitter.com/780eamkiUA— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 8, 2023
One fan on social media said: "I love when people stick up for others in their own space. Most of the time people will keep their mouth shut, but sticking up for someone is always cool to see."prevnext
Michael Kay
Yankees broadcast Michael Kay went OFF on the Orioles over Kevin Brown's removal from the booth. pic.twitter.com/laPeLieVYY— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023
Another fan said: "As an Orioles fan this is utterly embarrassing but not a bit surprising come from Scrooge Mcangelos."prevnext
Sean Salisbury
The Orioles organization should be giving Play-by-Play man Kevin Brown a bigger contact and extension instead of suspending him for doing everything right. Simply a horseshit move by the Orioles organization. He’s fantastic at his job. Great fans. Great ballpark. Great season.…— Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) August 8, 2023
And this fan said: "The fact that he was able to dig all that up or at least report on it is just great journalism. As a former journalist myself I found all that interesting but the fact that he's getting pulled for it is just crazy and is spitting on sports journalism."prev