Orioles Broadcaster Kevin Brown Suspended by Team for Reading Stat, MLB Fans Sound Off

Kevin Brown has not called a Baltimore Orioles game for MASN since July 23.

By Brian Jones

Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown has reportedly been suspended by the team after he referred to its lack of success against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field over the years, according to Awful Announcing. Before the game against the Rays on July 23, Brown said the Orioles had won as many games at Tropicana Field in 2023 as they had in the last three years combined. The broadcast then showed a graphic to point out the Orioles' struggles that Brown pointed out. 

According to Awful Announcing and The Athletic, Orioles ownership did not like the comment, and Brown has not appeared on a MASN TV broadcast since. The Orioles dispute that Brown was suspended, telling Awful Annocung, "we don't comment on personal matters" and "we look forward to hearing Kevin's voice soon." It's been reported that Brown is expected to return to the booth on Friday. 

Brown has been working for the Orioles since 2019. He does play-by-play for the team and also covers multiple college sports for ESPN. The Orioles currently have a 70-42 record, the best record in the American League and the second-best record in MLB. They are on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Here's a look at fans sounding off on the Orioles for the reported suspension. 

The Comment

One person wrote: "I understand suspending a commentator for like a slur or something but for saying stats?? And on top of that, he sounded optimistic about this series considering the rest have been so bad – I just don't see why a suspension would be called for."

Dan Patrick

One person responded: "Welcome to society 2023. Teams want cheerleaders, not announcers. Kevin Brown tells the truth and uses facts to back it up, and he is suspended? The Angelos family strikes again."

Talkin' Baseball

One fan said: "Joining the club with Jomboy on this one. What's up, Orioles? Suspensions have us all scratching our heads!"

Robert Griffin III

One Orioles fan wrote: "Yeah our owner sucks man. He's creating a distraction for no reason during one of our best regular seasons ever. Disgraceful move by Angelos."

Gary Cohen

One fan on social media said: "I love when people stick up for others in their own space. Most of the time people will keep their mouth shut, but sticking up for someone is always cool to see."

Michael Kay

Another fan said: "As an Orioles fan this is utterly embarrassing but not a bit surprising come from Scrooge Mcangelos."

Sean Salisbury

And this fan said: "The fact that he was able to dig all that up or at least report on it is just great journalism. As a former journalist myself I found all that interesting but the fact that he's getting pulled for it is just crazy and is spitting on sports journalism."

