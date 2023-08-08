Orioles Broadcaster Kevin Brown Suspended by Team for Reading Stat, MLB Fans Sound Off

Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown has reportedly been suspended by the team after he referred to its lack of success against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field over the years, according to Awful Announcing. Before the game against the Rays on July 23, Brown said the Orioles had won as many games at Tropicana Field in 2023 as they had in the last three years combined. The broadcast then showed a graphic to point out the Orioles' struggles that Brown pointed out.

According to Awful Announcing and The Athletic, Orioles ownership did not like the comment, and Brown has not appeared on a MASN TV broadcast since. The Orioles dispute that Brown was suspended, telling Awful Annocung, "we don't comment on personal matters" and "we look forward to hearing Kevin's voice soon." It's been reported that Brown is expected to return to the booth on Friday.

Brown has been working for the Orioles since 2019. He does play-by-play for the team and also covers multiple college sports for ESPN. The Orioles currently have a 70-42 record, the best record in the American League and the second-best record in MLB. They are on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Here's a look at fans sounding off on the Orioles for the reported suspension.