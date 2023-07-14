Olympic Champion Gabby Douglas Announces Her Return to Gymnastics

Gabby Douglas is ready to make a big comeback. On Wednesday, the three-time Olympic gold medal gymnast went to Instagram to announce she is making her return to gymnastics and looking to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Douglas, 27, posted two photos of her practicing her form on the balance beam.

"As you all know I stepped back from the socials and in that time I did a lot of journaling, reflecting, soul searching and found myself back where it all began," Douglas wrote in the Instagram post, adding, "It's so easy to suppress and run away from facing darkness and fears. For many years, I've had an ache in my heart, but I didn't want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, I've found peace."

Douglas continued: "I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing. I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor and even more grateful for all of your support and love. It truly means so much there's so much to be said but for now….let's do this."

Douglas made a name for herself when she won two gold medals (all-around and team) during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. She returned in 2016 to win a gold medal (team) in the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. For her accomplishments in the 2012 Olympics, Douglas was named Female Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press.

PopCulture.com spoke to Douglas in 2021and she was asked about her favorite moment in her career. "I would say just the journey," she said. "Just looking back at all the hard times, looking back at so many things that have allowed me to grow and shape me into the person, the character, personality of who I am today. So I'm definitely grateful for opportunity and talent, given talent to just go out there and represent USA, myself, the creator, my mom, my family to the best of my ability. So to be honest, I'm just really grateful for the breadth that I have and the opportunity." The 2024 Summer Olympics will start on Jul. 26, 2024, and will end on Aug. 11, 2024.