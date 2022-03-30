O.J. Simpson Has Strong Reaction to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

O.J. Simpson has some thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night. The former NFL star went to Twitter on Monday to talk about the incident. Simpson revealed that he’s currently in Delaware and everyone in the area wants to know his thoughts on the slap.

“Hey look, it was unfortunate. I think Will was wrong,” Simpson stated in the Twitter video, per Fox News. Simpson went on to say that he understood why Smith was frustrated as he has been the focus of many jokes over the years. “Look, I understood the feeling. In my life, I’ve been through a lot of crap. I was raising two young kids and every comedian in the country had O.J. routines and don’t think I wouldn’t want to B-slap a couple of those guys, but you’ve got to accept it’s human,” Simpson said.

He was wrong but I understand the sentiment. pic.twitter.com/aURe1pyubg — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 29, 2022

“I didn’t think it was all that egregious. I thought it was a semi-unfunny joke, but I don’t know. I don’t get it. I know this, after what happened to me in Las Vegas if I would have done that in front of a billion people watching around the world they would have given me life without. I’m just saying.” The incident at the Oscars stated when Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. In 2018, Pinkett Smith revealed that she has been diagnosed with alopecia, which causes hair loss. She rolled her eyes after Rock’s joke, leading to Smith approaching the stages, slapping Rock and yelling at him to leave his wife alone. On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith said in his statement. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” Simpson knows all about the controversy as he was acquitted in the trial for the 1994 murder of his wife and friend. The Hall of Fame running back also severed nine years in prison for robbing two sports memorabilia collectors at gunpoint in 2007.