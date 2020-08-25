O.J. Simpson Spotted out in Crowded Las Vegas Club as Coronavirus Pandemic Continues

✖

The state of Nevada is dealing with rising COVID-19 numbers, and the seven-day average of positive test rate is 12.8% as of Tuesday. However, former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is still enjoying the nightlife of Las Vegas. He recently headed to a crowded night club for dinner and took photos with bystanders.

According to TMZ Sports, the Juice hit up the Jing lounge in Summerlin. The video showed him eating dinner with some friends in the packed club. A few people wore masks in the video, but Simpson was not among this group. He also took time to put his arms around people while taking selfies, and he sat in close proximity to other patrons. He was not the only one showing disregard for social distancing and mask-wearing considering the number of people present; he was just the most famous to do so.

This is not the first time that Simpson has made an appearance at Jing Las Vegas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He previously celebrated his 73rd birthday by heading to the local spot. TMZ also obtained video of this outing, which showed the Juice sauntering through the restaurant — sans mask — before stopping to greet some bystanders. He shook hands with one man seated at a table and then gave a hug to a masked female.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced in late June that wearing a mask in public is mandatory in Las Vegas. This decision followed a four-week climb in coronavirus cases at the time and the governor asking the Nevada Medical Advisory Team to analyze options for slowing the spread. They determined, along with the CDC, that facial coverings are one of the most effective methods.

As part of this directive, patrons could remove their masks when dining out. However, they had to wear the coverings any time that they were not seated at their respective tables. The Juice did not adhere to these requirements during any of his outings at Jing Las Vegas or when he was shaking hands and taking photos.

"I'm proud of the work Nevadans have completed thus far in helping us flatten the curve, but our work is far from over," Gov. Sisolak said in June. "Today's directive is our opportunity to limit our risk for exposure and infection, and to keep our businesses open and our economy moving. For Nevada to stay safe and stay open, we must make face coverings a routine part of our daily life."