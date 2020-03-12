O.J. Simpson Uses Infamous Car Chase Photo for Coronavirus Joke

O.J. Simpson is very active on social media and had an interesting thought on the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the former Pro Football Hall of Fame running back took to Twitter to joke about the virus with a throwback photo. Simpson shared a snapshot from 1994 of him fleeing in a white Ford Bronco, shortly before getting arresting for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

Simpson’s car chase was one of the most talked-about events of the decade. In fact, 95 million people tuned in to see the chase according to CNN. But the car chase was only the beginning for Simpson who has to go to trial for the double-murder. Nicknamed the “trial of the century,” Simpson claimed he was innocent, and the jury agreed as he was acquitted of the crime in 1995. In 2019, Simpson talked to the Associated Press and was asked about the trial.

“We don’t need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives,” he said. “The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives.”

Trying to stay away from that #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xlsEEpY49d — OJ Simpson (@The_OJSimpson32) March 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time Simpson has talked about the coronavirus on social media. Last Friday, Simpson posted a photo of himself wearing a mask while shopping at Costco. In the caption on Twitter, Simpson wrote, “Coronavirus? Who’s afraid?”

When it comes to coronavirus and sports, leagues are now making sure players and fans are as healthy and safe as they can be. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus and it has led to league suspending the season.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the league said in a statement. “At that time, Wednesday’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. “