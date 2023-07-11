O.J. Simpson Addresses Rumors He Suffered Massive Heart Attack

O.J. Simpson is setting the record straight about his health. Over the weekend, RadarOnline.com reported that doctors recently placed a stent in the former NFL star's heart during emergency surgery. The outlet reported that Simpson told a friend that "My heart is giving out." Following the report, Simpson went to Twitter to reveal if he really had a heart attack.

"I was falling asleep watching the Lady's PGA golf tournament today when all of a sudden I started getting texts from various people wish me well from the heart attack that I had," Simpson said in the video. "You know what, I never knew I had a heart attack. I thought a heart attack would feel a lot worse than whatever this is. In any event, it must be true because it was in the media, so maybe I should run to the hospital real quick. Maybe I had a heart attack and didn't know it."

The interesting thing is Simpson's former manager, Norm Prado, told RadarOnline.com the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back has been and out of the hospital. Additionally, a close friend told the outlet that "O.J.'s got it in his head that he's going to die from a massive heart attack. It's driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life. He believes he is dying in plain sight and the end is near"

It's also reported that Simpson's son, Justin, gave up his real-estate business in Florida to move to Las Vegas to be closer to his father. Justin is Simpson's youngest child who reportedly continues to support his father despite the accusations of Simpson killing his mother Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Simpson was acquitted of the charges in 1995.

In 2007, Simpson was arrested in Las Vegas for armed robbery and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison with a minimum of nine years without parole. Simpson was granted parole in 2017 and was released in October of that year. He was then released from his parole in December 2021. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills from 1969-1977 and the San Francisco 49ers from 1978-1979. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times, the All-Pro First Team five times and is a member of the NFL 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams.