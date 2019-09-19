Odell Beckham Lands Watch Endorsement Deal

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been making waves on social media over the first two weeks of the NFL season. In week one, he wore a watch reportedly worth $350K while facing off with the Tennessee Titans. His fascination with timepieces continued during warmups for Monday night’s battle with the New York Jets, when he donned a Richard Mille watch that some said was worth $2.2 million while others viewed it as fake.

Following the game, Beckham said that he was done with the conversations about his watches, but appeared to make a slight hint about future marketing partnerships.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think Daniel Wellington might be a better watch,” Beckham said, which drew attention during his postgame interview. As it turns out, this was not a random comment made by the superstar wide receiver. It was actually leading up to an announcement about Beckham joining the Daniel Wellington family.

Making an entrance! We’re thrilled to announce that @obj is joining #DanielWellington as one of our new Icons. #OdellBeckhamJr pic.twitter.com/SaAj6cqr8w — Daniel Wellington (@itisDW) September 18, 2019

“There’s always a method to the madness,” Beckham said when asked about his recent watch headlines. “It’s a partnership with Daniel Wellington. I’m very happy to do that, but again, I’m off of the whole, the watch topic, I’m going to leave it alone from now on. I’m just strictly on football. Now you know Daniel Wellington, so that’s just the bottom line. I’m not talking about watches anymore.”

Beckham may no longer be discussing watches after the announcement of this new partnership, but he is still generating a considerable amount of conversation. The Browns star turned heads and proved to be extremely effective during Monday’s 23-3 victory over the Jets. He finished his night with six receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown, including a wild one-handed reception near the goal line and an 89-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

There were certainly questions about the Browns’ offense after an underwhelming loss at home to the Tennessee Titans to start the season. However, Beckham put those to rest with his standout performance against the Jets.

If the Browns have hopes of reaching the playoffs and ultimately reaching the Super Bowl, they will need Beckham to perform at this level for the entire season. If he does, there will be no concerns about his preferred brand of watch. Instead, the conversation will switch to whether he should be in the discussion for some awards.