Odell Beckham Jr. Plans on Giving Tom Brady Goat Hair Cleats

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is considered the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) due to him winning six Super Bowls and appearing in nine, as well as setting multiple records. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. clearly agrees with this assessment, but he is choosing a very surprising way to convey this opinion. He has announced that he will be gifting the Patriots QB a pair of goat hair cleats.

According to Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal, Beckham has a pair of cleats that he will be giving to Brady either prior to or following Sunday’s game between the Browns and the Patriots. As he explained, there are actually pairs for both him and Brady, but he is going to make a point to give the Patriots’ QB his goat hair shoes.

“I have a pair of cleats for him made out of — I hope no animals were really harmed — but made out of goat hair,” Beckham said. “[I have a pair] for me, too, but I’m gonna give them to him because he’s one of the GOATs, and he’s more the GOAT than I am.”

This discussion took place during the receiver’s off day as he was spending time bowling with 45 students from the Canton City School District at AMF Brookgate Lanes. The purpose of this event was to promote school attendance, but Beckham also took time to chat with Ulrich about the custom shoes.

As he explained, Beckham has considerable respect for Brady and what he has done throughout his career. The same can be said for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has led this ever-changing roster to nine different Super Bowl appearances since the turn of the millennium.

Interestingly enough, Belichick recently made glowing comments about Beckham and his ability to score from anywhere on the field. The coach also said that he has a ton of respect for Beckham as a player.

“I remember me saying a quote about wanting to be like the Patriots,” Beckham said. “It’s like, ‘Who doesn’t want to win and who doesn’t want to have a full team perform … just the full, complete game, the way [Belichick has] made that organization along with Brady and [owner Robert] Kraft and everybody else who’s come through and kinda molded and developed it? I’ll see [Belichick] after the game, and I’ll give him love or if I see him before the game. It’s always nothing but love and respect for Brady as well.”

The Browns may not be expected to achieve victory against the undefeated Patriots, but that won’t prevent Beckham from showing his respect for both Brady and Belichick. Although it will be interesting to see how the “GOAT” responds to his goat hair cleats.

(Photo Credit: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty)