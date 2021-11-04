Odell Beckham Jr.’s Father Posts Video of Baker Mayfield Not Passing to Browns Receiver

The father of Odell Beckham Jr. posted a video on social media this week that shows Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing the ball to Beckham when he was open. Odell Beckham Sr. then posted three check marks in the comments section, saying that Mayfield “either hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want him shining,” as mentioned by ESPN.

On Sunday, Beckham Jr. just had one reception for six yards in the Browns 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In six games this year, the Browns wide receiver has been targeted 34 times and caught 17 passes for 232 yards. There were rumors of Beckham was going to be traded before the deadline but that didn’t happen.

Despite not being traded, Beckham was excused from practice the last two days, according to ESPN. This could indicate that Beckham will not play in any more games for the Browns this year. Multiple sources told ESPN that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the team before practice on Wednesday and informed the players that Beckham would no longer be a member of the team.

Mayfield was asked about the video on Wednesday. “I’ve had conversations with his dad before, man-to-man, face-to-face, and I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it,” Mayfield said, per ESPN. “I would be lying if I said otherwise.” Mayfield also opened to door to reconcile with Beckham as well as his return to the team.

“If he’s back, then we’ll work through it and do whatever it takes,” Mayfield said. “I can put my ego and pride to the side to win. Because that’s all I care about is winning. If not, then we’ll roll with the guys we have out there. And those guys will know that I completely trust them, and they’ll know that I’m always here for them, and that’s the leader and the type of quarterback I am.”

Beckham, 28, was traded to the Browns in 2019 after spending five seasons with the New York Giants. In his first season with the Browns, Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. He only played half the season in 2020 because he tore his ACL. In his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and All-Pro Second Team twice.