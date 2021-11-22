Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Announce Pregnancy

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting ready to be a father. On Sunday, the star NFL wide receiver and his girlfriend Lauren Wood announced they are expecting their first child together. Wood, who is a model and fitness trainer, shared photos of the maternity shoot on Instagram. Beckham, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Rams, replied to the photos by writing, ” Can’t wait baby!”

According to Yahoo! Beckham, 29, and Wood, 28, were first romantically linked in November 2019 when Wood celebrated Beckham’s birthday. They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2020. Since then, the couple has kept their relationship private, but they have sent each other birthday messages on social media.

“Thru thick and thin everyday wit u has been a blessing,” Beckham wrote in an Instagram post back in March. “I kno that God has placed you in my life for a special reason, and excited about that adventure to find out why. My favorite thing about us is US and no one or anything in this world can come between that. Happy glow day to my hipbone! I love u YUMI! Time to elevate!!”

This news comes as Beckham is getting comfortable with his new team. He was recently waived by the Cleveland Browns, and once he cleared waivers, he signed with the Rams to help them win a Super Bowl. Last week, Beckham played in his first game with the Rams and caught two passes for 18 years in the team’s 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think for Odell to even be able to get out there and line up is a real credit to him,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a video conference with reporters last week, per the team’s official website. “We didn’t even have one full speed practice with him. So, these next 12 days will be really important to get him implemented, get him up to speed, and figure out a plan of attack to maximize our offensive players, and to play better than the way that we have these last couple of weeks. That’s where my focus and concentration will be over the next few days.” Beckham has been in the NFL since 2014 and spent his first five seasons with the New York Giants. He was traded to the Browns in 2019.