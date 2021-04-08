NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

The second night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver has arrived, and WWE fans are looking forward to a great night of action. The first night featured new champions being crowned and matches that had fans buzzing. Night 2 of Stand & Deliver will kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The kickoff show will also stream on Peacock at 7 p.m ET.

The main event will be Finn Balor defending his NXT Championship against Karrion Kross. This is a match NXT fans have been waiting for as Balor won the title in September after Kross vacated the title in August after beating Keith Lee. Kross has received a major push since his NXT debut last year, and it's likely he will get a long title run.

Another NXT Superstar who knows about a long title run is former NXT Champion Adam Cole and he has a one-on-one match with his former Undisputed Era partner Kyle O'Reilly. The two have been at each other's throats for the last few weeks after O'Reilly got multiple title opportunities against Balor. This is an unsanctioned match, which means it could be the wildest match of the night.

Johnny Gargano will defend his NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed. Gargano is one of the most accomplished competitors in NXT history, winning the NXT Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championship and the NXT North American Championship three times. Reed is a rising star in NXT has been on a run the last few months.

Jordan Devlin will battle Santos Escobar in a ladder match to determine who is the undisputed Cruiserweight Champion. Devlin won the title in January 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions, Devlin couldn't defend the title since he was in the United Kingdom, leading to Escobar becoming the interim champion in the United States. Both Superstars have held on to their respective titles for at last 300 days.

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, will take on The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell). The titles were introduced on March 10 and were awarded to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez after winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. However, Blackheart and Moon beat Kai and Gonzalez that night on the episode of NXT.

