Novak Djokovic Blasted for Shirtless Party Just Days Before Positive COVID-19 Tests at His Tournament

Novak Djokovic finds himself in some hot water after video and photos of him shirtless popped up on social media just days before a few players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his charity tennis tournament. Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric were both diagnosed with the coronavirus after playing in the Adria Tour hosted by Djokovic. Organizers eventually canceled the competition following Dimitrov's results.

The video included many of the players at the tournament ahead of their matches, including Djokovic and the two who would later test positive. At one point, the Serbian star was captured singing beside a piano as the text in the video said the evening ended "very, very late." A coach and personal trainer also had positive tests after attending the tournament.

The backlash has also been met by another player, Dan Evans, who says Djokovic should be held accountable for what transpired. Evans, the British No. 1 player, said Djokovic should "feel some responsibility for his event," adding that it is a "poor example to set." Evans is set to take part in a similar tournament in his home country, the Battle of the Brits. Andy Murray, who will also be at the upcoming tournament, said that whenever international travel is involved in something of this nature, organizers "need to make sure you're taking all of the correct measures... to try and avoid a situation like they got into over there." He also said it's "not a good look" on Djokovic's part, insisting that athletes at this level need to show the world that "we are taking this extremely seriously."

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

Other tennis stars took to Twitter to voice their frustrations over the decision to continue with the matches after the test came back positive. Chris Evert, a former tennis star, said he did not understand how this went on without any safe distancing and no face masks. Nick Kyrgios, a current Australian tennis player, called it a "boneheaded" decision before wishing everyone impacted a safe recovery. He reminded everyone that the coronavirus is not a joke, as well.