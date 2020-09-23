Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Rescheduled for December Following Postponement Over COVID Outbreak

✖

The game between Notre Dame and Wake Forest has a new date. According to Sports Illustrated, the two teams will square off on Dec. 12. It will be the final game of the season for both teams as the ACC Championship game will likely be held on Dec. 19.

Originally, Notre Dame and Wake Forest were set to face off this Saturday. However, the game was postponed due to seven Notre Dame players testing positive for COVID-19. The team currently has 13 players in insolation and 10 are currently in quarantine. For the time being, the school has paused all-football related activities.

"With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. "We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully. We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we'll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field."

The move means Notre Dame can keep their Nov. 14 bye week, which falls between road games at Boston Collge and North Carolina. As for Wake Forest, it has moved its nonconference contest against Campbell up a week. Originally, the Demon Deacons were set to play Campbell on Friday Oct. 9. The game has now been moved to Friday Oct. 2.

"We are extremely appreciative of the partnership of Campbell AD Omar Banks in being able to adjust their schedule to move our game up one week," Deacons athletic director John Currie said in a statement as reported by the North State Journal. "Their ability to adjust the game date is a testament to the protocols and healthy and safe atmosphere Omar, Coach (Mike) Minter and their entire staff has created in Buies Creek."

Norte Dame is coming off a 52-0 win over Duke. The team is officially a member of the ACC this season due to the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponing the football season in August. Notre Dame doesn't normally belong to a conference as it's an independent. Wake Forest has played two games for far this year, losing to Clemson and NC State.