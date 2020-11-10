Notre Dame Fans Swarm Field After Defeating Clemson, Causing COVID-19 Concerns

Saturday night, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Clemson Tigers in a double-overtime thriller that delayed the start of SNL. Following the victory, thousands of Notre Dame fans rushed the field, gathered together in celebration and prompted critical comments on social media. Notre Dame previously had a COVID-19 outbreak in late September after players gathered for a team dinner. The Fighting Irish had to postpone a game against Wake Forest but did eventually return to action. They returned to action, but the fans were the ones sparking concern about another outbreak. When photos and videos surfaced on social media, Twitter users went off. They criticized the fans, the football team and the university for the lack of social distancing and masks. Some people said that there would be a massive outbreak that would shut down the football team for the remainder of the season. Others, however, took a different approach. These people compared the football celebration to Joe Biden supporters gathering in large groups around the country to celebrate the 2020 Presidential Election.

So it's ok for fans to storm the field but not ok at the same time to have fans??? I'm confused 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2020 What about the Biden celebrations — Matthew champagne (@Matthew102504) November 8, 2020 Several people voiced concern and irritation alike after watching the double-overtime thriller between Clemson and Notre Dame. Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James was among this group — although his questions led to arguments on social media. Some people responded by criticizing his political opinions while others specifically asked about the difference between football games and political rallies around the country.

Trevor Lawrence on the sidelines seeing all those kids storm the field pic.twitter.com/dpcipQX0YA — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) November 8, 2020 Next week: ND has to cancel cause team gets Covid — Ryan Ramsay (@Rmramsay1) November 8, 2020 Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not suit up for Saturday's game due to a previous positive coronavirus test. He received negative tests but couldn't play against the Fighting Irish. The reason is that he had to pass other tests that search for long-lasting effects on the heart. He then had to watch thousands of fans rush the field after his team lost.

Super smart. It's not like we're in the midst of a pandemic or anything. 😷😷 — Stella McKenzie (@StellaMcKenzi18) November 8, 2020 Uh, I have questions...a LOT of questions...like: Notre Dame wins a game (in front of a tiny crowd) because Clemson's best player tested positive but isn't even sick, & then they celebrate by having what would be called a "super-spreader" event if it was a Trump campaign rally?! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 8, 2020 There were several reactions to the Notre Dame fans as photos and videos surfaced on social media. Several people said that the country is still in the midst of a pandemic and critized the decision-making. Others mentioned that there were many fans not actually wearing masks while celebrating on the field.

What about all the people celebrating in the streets that Biden won? Why is that ok? — ThatJD (@ThatJD1) November 8, 2020 But it's ok if you're celebrating Biden becoming President right? — Chris Ashby (@C_ASHBY10) November 8, 2020 Saturday's football game was not the only example of crowds gathering in the streets to celebrate while ignoring social distancing guidelines. Thousands also flocked together after news surfaced that Biden was projected to win the 2020 Presidential Election. Many people reacted to the Notre Dame controversy by arguing about whether a football game is less worthy than a political celebration. They asked about the differences between the two types of gatherings.

This is really crazy as we hit record highs in every bad metric out there for COVID. What will tracing look like for that? It's time to bring some serious solutions forward. The idea that this can happen heading into Thanksgiving is crazy — Gerald Commissiong (@G_Commish) November 8, 2020 #SuperSpreader notre dame better not be allowed to have fans again this year — Mark Rienstra (@MarkRienstra) November 8, 2020 Many Twitter users expressed anger on Saturday and Sunday after watching the fans rush the field. They discussed the rising number of coronavirus cases and proclaimed that this game was one reason. Others said that the NCAA needs to severely punish Notre Dame and take away their rights for the remainder of the season.

It's understandable in the moment, these are college kids. But watching the game, at this point, all you could see was, yep, superspreader event. Human behavior is why a 3rd wave is inevitable. Bad winter coming. May doctors keep their sanity under the long hours facing them. — Craig TX 🧢 (@AntiAgingN) November 8, 2020 NCAA please stand up so this doesn't happen again. Great win for a great team but this is the reason why we can't move pass a pandemic because it's okay at times to abide by rules 🤷🏾‍♀️ — michiganfan (@Webberfan30Toi) November 8, 2020 When the fans flocked to the field, many people on Twitter expressed disgust. They proclaimed that there will continue to be rising numbers around the country due to "human behavior." Some said that people are others at risk by attending mass gatherings.