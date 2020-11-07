Election 2020: Joe Biden Supporters Sound off After Multiple Outlets Project Him as Winner

Saturday morning, CBS News, FOX News and the Associated Press projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win the 2020 Presidential Election. Pennsylvania was called for him, reportedly pushing him over the 270 electoral vote threshold. The result is currently a projection considering that there are still ballots being counted, but the news sparked a large number of reactions on social media. When supporters of Biden heard the news, they headed to Twitter to express excitement about the election's projected outcome. They proclaimed that they were overjoyed about the result and said that there was "hope for a brighter future." Others simply said that the news came at the perfect time. They cited the overall length of the process and said that the election had become tiresome.

Saturday marked a big day for fans of both video games and politics. Outlets projected Biden to win the election and end Donald Trump's tenure in the Oval Office after only one term. It was also N7 day, and video game developer Bioware celebrated with a reveal of a remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy for current and next-gen consoles alike. For many people on Twitter, this news meant that Saturday was close to perfect.

When I first heard the screaming in my neighborhood I thought to myself, "SOMEONE is a big Mass Effect fan," then realized that the election had been called for Biden. LOL. — Andy McNamara (@TheRealAndyMc) November 7, 2020 Biden wins, Mass Effect Remaster announced, Work's not being a pain in the ass today. Pizza time. — This Guy Tom (@ThisGuyTomTV) November 7, 2020

Biden wins! — Loren Levitan (@lorenlevitan) November 7, 2020 I'm so happy! Even knowing for days Biden was going to win, seeing the actual number was magical!! — Vicky Romero (@MushuIsKing) November 7, 2020 There were many emotional people on Twitter Saturday morning. They proclaimed that they had long wanted Biden to win the election, but they wanted to see the news in writing. Others said that they didn't actually expect this outcome, but they were happy to see the result on Saturday morning. The reactions continued throughout the day as more people saw that Biden was projected to win after taking Pennsylvania.

I can't stop crying to explain to the girls why mommy is crying happy tears. The good guy finally wins - go Joe! Congratulations President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris - A girl!!! The first female VP-Elect ever!!! #PresidentElectBiden #VicepresidentKamala pic.twitter.com/0qcObF9w4u — Julia Sanna (@juliasanna) November 7, 2020 Did Biden just win? Or am I dreaming? — Srutica (@srutica) November 7, 2020 There were many people showcasing their emotions on Saturday morning. They posted photos of themselves on Twitter showing that they were crying. These people explained that they were reacting to the election and the projected result that would make Biden the 46th president.

Philly city hall all beeps and cheers after the Biden/Harris win, one girl was standing up in the sunroof cheering pic.twitter.com/rteMTT0zKQ — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 7, 2020 We not celebrating Biden's win we are celebrating Trumps lost just fyi 😂 — A. LeGendre (@LeGend_dre) November 7, 2020 With the news that Pennsylvania was called for Biden, the Philly supporters headed out into the streets to showcase their excitement. This celebration was different than the one from 2017 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, however. There were no fans punching police horses or climbing on telephone poles. They just cheered and honked their horns.

seeing everyone celebrating Biden's win is making me so happy! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — hollie parton (@hollieghayes) November 7, 2020 i didn't realize how stressed i truly was about this election until the relief of seeing Biden win — Macy🌿 (@macyreyn) November 7, 2020 Biden had many supporters in the months leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election. These people proved this by heading out and voting. With the projected result on Saturday, they then showed their excitement in person and on social media. Some said that a lot of stress left their life.

It's not lost on me that Joe & Mika Scarborough are the ones who called Biden's win on MSNBC. I like them, they do banter well. But let us not forget how much they enabled Trump back in 2015, i.e., the beginning of the end. A lot of the political coverage must also change now. — Martine St-Victor (@MartineMontreal) November 7, 2020 Assuming Biden's win stays, I hope everyone can chill and we see less people acting like politics are their only personality trait Like discuss important issues sure, but acting like different opinions is some kind of war helps nobody. You don't see this divide in the real world — not a sponge (@spongefacts_RL) November 7, 2020 There were several Biden supporters expressing excitement on social media after hearing that he was projected to win. However, others had more subdued reactions. They said that they were happy to see Trump leave the Oval Office, but they only viewed this as one change they wanted to see. These Twitter users also said that they wanted an overhaul of public discourse and certain aspects of the media.