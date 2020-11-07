Election 2020: Joe Biden Supporters Sound off After Multiple Outlets Project Him as Winner

By John Newby

Saturday morning, CBS News, FOX News and the Associated Press projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win the 2020 Presidential Election. Pennsylvania was called for him, reportedly pushing him over the 270 electoral vote threshold. The result is currently a projection considering that there are still ballots being counted, but the news sparked a large number of reactions on social media.

When supporters of Biden heard the news, they headed to Twitter to express excitement about the election's projected outcome. They proclaimed that they were overjoyed about the result and said that there was "hope for a brighter future." Others simply said that the news came at the perfect time. They cited the overall length of the process and said that the election had become tiresome.

Saturday marked a big day for fans of both video games and politics. Outlets projected Biden to win the election and end Donald Trump's tenure in the Oval Office after only one term. It was also N7 day, and video game developer Bioware celebrated with a reveal of a remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy for current and next-gen consoles alike. For many people on Twitter, this news meant that Saturday was close to perfect. 

There were many emotional people on Twitter Saturday morning. They proclaimed that they had long wanted Biden to win the election, but they wanted to see the news in writing. Others said that they didn't actually expect this outcome, but they were happy to see the result on Saturday morning. The reactions continued throughout the day as more people saw that Biden was projected to win after taking Pennsylvania. 

There were many people showcasing their emotions on Saturday morning. They posted photos of themselves on Twitter showing that they were crying. These people explained that they were reacting to the election and the projected result that would make Biden the 46th president. 

With the news that Pennsylvania was called for Biden, the Philly supporters headed out into the streets to showcase their excitement. This celebration was different than the one from 2017 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, however. There were no fans punching police horses or climbing on telephone poles. They just cheered and honked their horns.

Biden had many supporters in the months leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election. These people proved this by heading out and voting. With the projected result on Saturday, they then showed their excitement in person and on social media. Some said that a lot of stress left their life. 

There were several Biden supporters expressing excitement on social media after hearing that he was projected to win. However, others had more subdued reactions. They said that they were happy to see Trump leave the Oval Office, but they only viewed this as one change they wanted to see. These Twitter users also said that they wanted an overhaul of public discourse and certain aspects of the media.

Similar to the fans of Mass Effect, there were others that celebrated Biden's projected victory alongside other big news. Some expressed excitement for a popular musician appearing on TV. Others hoped that the reported election results would bode well for their favorite NFL team. These people wanted multiple reasons to celebrate over the weekend. 

