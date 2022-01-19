Noah Eagle and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green Talk Future of NFL Games on Nickelodeon (Exclusive)

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys playoff game was seen on multiple platforms, including Nickelodeon. For the second consecutive season, Nickelodeon aired an NFL playoff game to help build a younger audience. But could we see more NFL games on the network in the foreseeable future? PopCulture.com spoke to Noah Eagle and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, who called the 49ers-Cowboys game on Nickelodeon. The pair would love to see more games on the channel known for Spongebob Squarepants and All That.

“I hope so,” Eagle told PopCulture. “I don’t know about you, Gabrielle. I know we’ve got young Dylan, who’s hopping on this year. He’s like, ‘We got to do NBA. We got to do every sport.’ I think we should. I think that there’s a market for it. So I’m hoping that it just continues to grow, because it’s so much fun to do.”

Green is also up for expanding the sports broadcasting world. “Yeah. I think it would be so much fun,” she said. “I did the Super Bowl the past two years, so I think doing games regularly throughout the season would be a great opportunity, and hey, there’s basketball, baseball, volleyball. Let’s do it. I’m all here.”

With Nickelodeon and CBS being part of the ViacomCBS family, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more games seen on Nickelodeon in the next few years. There’s been a lot of positive feedback about Nickelodeon’s coverage of the NFL, and having more games on the network would be an easy transition. Nate Burleson was on the call with Eagle and Green, and he’s also seen CBS’ NFL pregame show every Sunday. The pieces are there for Nickelodeon to take it to the next level, and Burleson could lead the way.

“He’s got to be one of the hardest working people that you’ll meet, and similar to the broadcast as a whole, it all comes from a very genuine, real place,” Eagle said of Burleson. “When you say the words, ‘I’m real,’ or, ‘He’s real,’ or, ‘She’s real,’ that certainly is how you can absolutely describe Nate in every facet of life. Real in his interactions, as Gabby mentioned, real in how he prepares himself, real in how he attacks every day. That’s just who he is, and so when you’ve got someone like that, it’s super easy to follow.”