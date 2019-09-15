Field at Nissan Stadium Catches Fire Before Titans Game

There is no denying that pyrotechnics make everything better. Whether it’s a Backstreet Boys concert, a high school volleyball tournament or a professional football game, there is considerable entertainment added by fire. However, the Tennessee Titans learned on Sunday that there is also quite a bit of danger when the pyro goes wrong.

Minutes before kickoff between the Colts and the Titans, one of the pyrotechnic machines at Nissan Stadium caught fire and was engulfed in flames. This was no small matter considering that there was a raging inferno on the field. Fortunately, the grounds crew was ready for any issues and were able to get the blaze under control and put out in very short order. The game was only delayed for a mere few moments before the Titans took the field.

Interestingly enough, the conversation between the announcers was that this game between the Colts and Titans was actually the hottest in the stadium’s history. The temperature was 89 degrees, but it was well over 100 down on the field. Nashville is not known for its excessive warmth, and this certainly changed the conversation, as did the pre-game fire.

Fire at Nissan Stadium, wow pic.twitter.com/6A0DiaMaB8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

The Tennessee Titans entered Sunday looking for another strong performance after completely shutting down Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns offense. The Indianapolis Colts are a talented team with new quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but they entered the week at 0-1 after losing in overtime to the Los Angeles Chargers.

On paper, both of these teams should be in contention for the AFC South title, even after some bizarre offseason stories, but who will come out on top during Sunday’s game. The Titans never defeated the Colts when Andrew Luck was starting, but they went 2-0 against Brissett during the 2017 season. However, that was a very different Colts team that was led by former coach Chuck Pagano. This iteration under Frank Reich has been extremely competitive.

While the real excitement was expected to take place following kickoff in Nashville, the fire started the day in wild fashion. It’s not every Sunday that a raging inferno breaks out on the sidelines and leaves a massive black spot on the field. Fire safety is critical and should be drilled into individuals from a very young age. It may be time for the Titans to bring Smokey the Bear to Nissan Stadium for a refresher course.