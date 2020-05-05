Nikki Bella Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted Twice as a Teenager

✖

Nikki Bella just revealed two very painful moments in her life. The former WWE champion wrote a memoir with her sister, Brie Bella, called Incomparable. Nikki opens up about being sexually assaulted as a teenager twice, with the first happening when she was just 15 years old. In the book, Bella said that without her consent, her virginity was stolen.

"There were some experiences I wish I could forget, but I feel, more than ever at this point in the culture, like I need to revisit and share," she writes, per Entertainment Tonight. "When I was fifteen, I lost my virginity -- on the floor of a Hyatt hotel room on the 4th of July. 'Lost my virginity' is very inaccurate, actually. My virginity was stolen from me, without my consent. I was raped, by a guy I thought was a friend, while I was passed out at a party. I’d had too many beers, and maybe some shots of hard alcohol, and I only woke up because my stomach hurt -- I came to, and this guy was both on top of me and inside of me. I pushed him off and ran out of the room -- he followed me down the hall and asked me if this meant we were now boyfriend/girlfriend."

She continues: "It is f— up - shocking in retrospect - that it never occurred to me to call the police. I didn't even tell my sister because by admitting that it had happened, it became true, it became fact," she continues. "While I didn't know what to do about it, I had even less of a clue how to address the shame and revolting feelings of ickiness that permeated my whole being. I had never even seen a penis, yet I was no longer a virgin."

Bella goes on to reveal that she was assaulted again when she was 16. She said a college-aged man drugged her and her friend in a hotel room in California. "I hadn’t drunk very much before I felt really dizzy and stood up to go to the bathroom, thinking I might vomit. One of the guys followed me in and bashed my head against the bathroom sink," she writes. "I had clearly been roofied -- I was groggy, and I couldn’t see straight, but I could see four condom wrappers littered across the bathroom floor and realized that I had been raped."

Incomparable is out now and it goes into detail on Nikki and Brie's path to WWE and then starring in two TV series - Total Divas and Total Bellas. Nikki told Entertainment Tonight the stories in Incomparable "were never told before," and not shared on their TV.