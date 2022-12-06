Nickelodeon Reveals Broadcast Team for NFL Christmas Day Game

The broadcast team for the NFL Christmas Day game airing on Nickelodeon has been revealed. PopCulture.com has exclusively learned that CBS Sports' Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle, and Nickelodeon star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green will have the call for the game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Another Nickelodeon star, Young Dylan will be the sideline reporter, and SpongeBob SquarePants' Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) will join the crew from Bikini Bottom to offer live commentary.

Nickelodeon has titled the game the NFL Nickmas Game, and it comes after the success of the network airing wild card playoff games during the last two seasons. The game will have a special halftime presentation that includes an exclusive look at Nickelodeon's newest animated preschool series Rubble & Crew, premiering on Friday, Feb. 3. There will also be holiday-themed augmented reality, fan-favorite characters on the field, cannons shooting snow, presents and slime and a virtual Nick blimp flying throughout the stadium.

Burleson, Eagle and Green return to the booth after calling the playoff game last season between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Before the game, PopCulture spoke exclusively to Green about her role on the broadcast team.

"So it's Nate and Noah's job to be the pros and the experts," Green said. "My job is just to be like, 'Hey, what do you call that play?' Or, 'What just happened?' So, learning from the first year and going into this year, this weekend is going to be so much fun. I basically learned that you just have to go with the flow. You have to just roll with the punches, and that's really what I'm best at, and I love pushing myself outside of my comfort zone and doing things that I normally wouldn't."

Both the Broncos and the Rams are not having great seasons. The Broncos currently have a 3-9 record, which puts them in 15th place in the AFC. The Rams also have a 3-9 record, which puts them in 15th place in the NFC. Along with the game airing on Nickelodeon, fans can also watch Broncos vs. Rams on CBS, Paramount+, the CBS Sports app and NFL+ via mobile.