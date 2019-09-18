Nick Jonas Plays Football Game at Chicago Bears Stadium for 27th Birthday

Pop star Nick Jonas got to do something any NFL fan would love to do. This week Jonas is celebrating his 27th birthday and got the opportunity to play a football game at Chicago Bears Soldier Field. Along with Jonas was his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, and 20 other friends and they got to play a touch football game. Nick’s brothers, Joe and Kevin, were also there along with former Bears defensive lineman Spice Adams.

Jonas posted a couple of photos of him and the rest of the crew at Soldier Field on Twitter and said it was Chopra who set the entire thing up.

“My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved,” Jonas wrote.

This one of the many good things happening to Jonas right now. Along with getting married last year, Jonas has been on tour with his brothers and they are performing in Chicago on Thursday and Friday. And based on what Chopra recently said in an interview, we could see a baby Jonas on the way.

“Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” she revealed to Vogue India.

As for where the new home will be, Chopra said it wherever she’s happy and surrounded by her loved ones.

“For me home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me,” she said. “I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. LA is more horizontal. Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list.”

Who knows? Maybe the couple can settle down in Chicago and take in some Bears games. The NFL season has kicked off and the Bears are looked at as a team that could make a run to the Super Bowl. Last season, the Bears finished with a 12-4 record and they won the NFC North division. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs, but it was the first time the team reached the playoffs since 2010. Right now, the Bears have a 1-1 record and will face the Washington Redskins on Monday.