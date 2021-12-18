WWE: Ex World Champion ‘Highly Unlikely’ to Wrestle Again After Firing

It appears one of the many recently released WWE Superstars is hanging up her boots. Based on a recent tweet by Nia Jax, it appears she’s done wrestling in wake of her release. Jax, whose real name is Savelina Fanene, was let go by WWE on Nov. 4.

Due to Nia Jax being the ring name given to her by WWE, she changed her Twitter handle to Lina Fanene. This led to fans speculating that she would be wrestling under that name, but Jax shot that down very quickly. She said it was “highly unlikely” she’d decide to wrestle again.

Lol! 😂 Newflash..Lina is my real name. It’s not another “ring” name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, “Opponent Crippler” would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again. 🤣🙌🏽 but it’s highly unlikely — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) November 29, 2021

Jax was one of the 18 wrestlers released from WWE in November. According to the New York Post, one of the alleged reasons Jax was released was due to being unvaccinated. The former Raw Women’s Champion went to Instagram to clarify the rumors about her WWE release and revealed she took a leave of absence from the company for a mental health break.

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters,” Jax wrote, per Wrestling Observer. “I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much — more than I can share — and so I took some time, with the full support of the company, to take care of myself.

“Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choices or options.”

Jax, 37, has been with WWE since 2014, getting her start in NXT. She made her way onto the main roster in 2016 and won the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. She began teaming up with Shayna Baszler in 2020, and the two became the Women’s Tag Team Champions twice.