NHL Postpones Season Through Christmas Day

The NHL is taking a break from the season for the rest of the week. On Monday, the National Hockey League and its Players’ Association announced that all games will be postponed on Wednesday through Christmas Day due to the current COVID-19 outbreak. Originally, the league was set to take a break for the holidays from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26.

According to ESPN, more than 15% of the players in the NHL were in the COVID protocol. The league also announced on Monday that the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens would be shut down through the holiday break. They join the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers.

“There’s nothing we can do about it,” Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn said after their win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday, per the press release. “I think the most important thing is the health and safety of the players and coaches and everyone involved with the organizations. Just taking it day by day. Hopefully the numbers go down and we can get back to hockey after Christmas.”

Pittsburg Penguins captain Sidney Crosby also wants to play. “I just think there’s a lot of teams that are in a position or have to shut down. I would’ve preferred to keep playing,” Crosby said Tuesday. “You look at our two games and the teams’ situations, possibly could have kept playing. But it’s not up to us. So try to make the most of the break here and get ready.”

The NHL said players will report back to their teams Sunday, which will be used for testing practice and/or travel. There are 14 games scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27. The league is coming off a shortened 202-21 season due to COVID-19. The season officially began in January and each team played 56 games. There were COVID-19 outbreaks with teams, leading to games being rescheduled. The regular season ended on May 19 instead of May 8, and the playoffs concluded on July 7.

So far this season, NHL teams have played at least 26 games. The Carolina Hurricanes have the best record in the league with 21 wins, seven losses, one overtime loss and 43 points.