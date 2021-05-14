NHL Legend Mike Modano Reveals Why 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Will Be 'Challenging' (Exclusive)

✖

Mike Modano knows what it's like to win the Stanley Cup as he was a member of the Dallas Stars that won the title in 1999. And while it takes hard work to win the championship, this year might be a little more difficult. PopCulture.com caught up with Modano, who revealed why the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs will be "challenging."

"The first goal of it is to get into playoffs and just get there," Modano said to PopCulture. "And at that point, really, anything and everything usually happens. Someone gets knocked out, there's a major upset along the way. But yeah, I mean, the way the divisions are grouped, teams coming out of their own division, they're going to have a lot of hockey to play and it's going to be tough and it's going to be challenging."

This year's Stanley Cup Playoffs are different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was shortened from 82 games to 56, and the teams were separated into four divisions (West, Central, North, East). The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs and will play each other in the first two rounds. The winners of the divisional playoffs will face off in the semifinals followed by the Stanley Cup Finals with the two remaining teams.

"I think, they came up with the best formula to do this and make it competitive," Modano said when asked about his thoughts on the format for the regular season and playoffs. "Try to alleviate some of the scheduling as far as travel for these teams, keep them off the road as much as possible and if they do travel, it's not too far distances and stuff. I think they did the best with what they were given. They'd done a heck of a job getting through all the protocol and trying to keep everybody safe and not have too many hiccups along the way to try to get everybody on schedule and get these 56 games in before mid-May."

Modano is not sure who will be holding up the Stanley Cup when the playoffs are all said and done, but he's making sure one lucky fan will be able to watch postseason action in style. The former Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings star has teamed up with Pepsi and Little Caesars to come up with the Ultimate Hockey Hangout. From now until June 8, fans can upload a photo on Twitter showing why they are hockey’s ultimate fan and use the hashtag #UltimateHockeyHangoutSweepstakes and tag Little Caesars and Pepsi. The grand prize winner will receive a custom-built hockey hangout designed by Modano – equipped with an impressive home theater system, hockey stall, Little Caesars pizza warmer, Pepsi fridge, autographed team memorabilia (of NHL team of winner’s choice), a $2,000 NHLShop.com gift card, and furniture like arena-style lighting or an air hockey table. But will the hangout be like Modano's?

"It used to be. And now, I got kids running around, so all the nice things I used to have as a man cave, I mean, now there are Hot Wheels and at Barbies all over the place," Modano said. "So, I try to sneak off to a room with a decent TV and watch some games by myself with some peace and quiet. But yeah, my hangout would have been a lot of the same, just a lot of refrigerators right there, I don't have to go too far, nice, big screen, big couch, some nice and... To get laying for a good four or five hours or so and watch a couple of games. I used to have that."