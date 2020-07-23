NHL Expansion Team Seattle Kraken Reveal Logo, Uniforms and Social Media Explodes

The NHL will have 32 teams by the start of the 2021-22 season. On Thursday, the Seattle expansion team announced its name - the Kraken - as well as the color scheme, logo, and uniforms. The team colors will be icy blue and navy blue with red accents. Seattle was awarded an NHL franchise in 2018 and is owned by Seattle Hockey Partners.

"It's a very unique and unusual name in sports, because almost all sport franchises end with an 'S,'" Andy Jassy, a part-owner of the team said to ESPN. Jassy also said the name has connections to Seattle because of the maritime history and because "we have so much water around us - but there is longtime folklore in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest of this mystical Kraken creature that lives just below the surface of the sea, which really captivated people for many years."

Jassy also said the team looked at over 1,200 names and took a closer look a more than 100. The team cut the list down to give five finalists, which were sealed in an envelope and put in a team capsule in Seattle's Space Needle that will be revealed in 2062. Here's a look at fans reacting to the logo, uniforms, and the name.