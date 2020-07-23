NHL Expansion Team Seattle Kraken Reveal Logo, Uniforms and Social Media Explodes
The NHL will have 32 teams by the start of the 2021-22 season. On Thursday, the Seattle expansion team announced its name - the Kraken - as well as the color scheme, logo, and uniforms. The team colors will be icy blue and navy blue with red accents. Seattle was awarded an NHL franchise in 2018 and is owned by Seattle Hockey Partners.
"It's a very unique and unusual name in sports, because almost all sport franchises end with an 'S,'" Andy Jassy, a part-owner of the team said to ESPN. Jassy also said the name has connections to Seattle because of the maritime history and because "we have so much water around us - but there is longtime folklore in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest of this mystical Kraken creature that lives just below the surface of the sea, which really captivated people for many years."
Jassy also said the team looked at over 1,200 names and took a closer look a more than 100. The team cut the list down to give five finalists, which were sealed in an envelope and put in a team capsule in Seattle's Space Needle that will be revealed in 2062. Here's a look at fans reacting to the logo, uniforms, and the name.
🔥🔥🔥
Smart call on color combination.
Your own brand but also fits within the established Seahawks look. Gives a city and its' teams connection.
Pittsburgh understood this process early, wish more did too. https://t.co/IUkvRnHbb0— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) July 23, 2020
Seattle picks the Kraken. Washington picks nothing.
2020 everyone.— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 23, 2020
Thoughts on the Seattle Kraken's new logo and jersey? (via @NHLSeattle_) pic.twitter.com/4ut1w6DKKT— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 23, 2020
The @NHLSeattle_ Kraken's new logo consists of three colors:
Midnight (#003366)
Icy Blue (#A5F2F3)
Red (#FF0000)
If you mix those colors together, you end up with Hex Code #0089e3.#PantoneMath pic.twitter.com/KSrCYA1ioB— Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) July 23, 2020
FINALLY! A tiny bit of good news in 2020! The @NHL releases the KRAKEN in SEATTLE! The most metal sounding name in Hockey since the @NJDevils! The Devils and the Kraken clashing sounds almost Lovecraftian! https://t.co/iae54quLaw— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 23, 2020
When the Seattle Kraken begin play in the 2021-22 season, it will give the NHL its fourth franchise that does not end in 'S' to match the NBA for most among the top 4 American leagues.
All NFL team names end in 'S'. pic.twitter.com/nySbrSAWNG— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 23, 2020
I gotta say, when I see the Seattle Kraken logo, I see the S from the White Sox logo in it. pic.twitter.com/TLuXg5JjRT— JT (@Jaberuski) July 23, 2020
Just noticed the Space Needle in the Kraken’s secondary logo, which is 28 years faster than I noticed the H in the Hartford Whalers logo pic.twitter.com/tsam6FOeat— Jason Schwartz (@JasonSchwartz) July 23, 2020
SEATTLE: “Today we honor our proud history with the sea by taking the brave name of THE SEATTLE KRAKEN”
WASHINGTON: “the only okay word in our old name was Washington, so we went with Washington Football Team”— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 23, 2020
Let's get Kraken, Washington. https://t.co/GJm14TxpTh— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 23, 2020
Welcome to the greatest city in the world, Seattle Kraken! 🙌#ReleaseTheKraken • #SeattleLove pic.twitter.com/3cfwRj145I— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 23, 2020
MORE: Here's a look at the Kraken's logos and home sweaters. pic.twitter.com/23xCSSvvGU— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 23, 2020
Congrats to @NHLSeattle_ on the new team name! Release the Kraken!! https://t.co/1dFHJo958Q— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) July 23, 2020
I’m officially terrified of the Seattle Kraken in all the best ways possible. pic.twitter.com/Zn6I8lXu02— Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) July 23, 2020
Finally took a closer look at the Kraken jersey. The colors are really excellent.
Nic Corbett from Adidas told me they made it a point in the home jersey not to have any white. Just the shades of blue with the red accent: pic.twitter.com/fX7Kh794BM— Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) July 23, 2020
