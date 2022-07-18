NFL Wide Receiver Announces Retirement at 27 Years Old

A veteran NFL wide receiver is ready to move on. Ryan Switzer, 27, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after spending five seasons in the league. In his career, Switzer spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Switzer said he plans to be a coach now that his playing days are over.

"The game of football has changed my life," Switzer wrote. "When I began my journey at 10 years old, I could only dream of how far it would take me. I have dedicated the last 17 years to maximizing the gifts that God granted me. I promised myself at the beginning of my journey that I would not shy away from the dedication and commitment that it would take to achieve my goals.

"From my days at UNC, to my five years in the NFL, I never deviated from that promise. Unfortunately, in light of a recent injury, I feel I'm no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game. That said, I have decided to retire from the NFL. I want to thank my teammates and coaches from every level and each organization that provided me an opportunity to play. I want to thank my parents for their unwavering support, and my wonderful wife, who has been my rock since the day we met."

Switzer was selected in the fourth round by the Cowboys in 2017 after a standout career at North Carolina. He was selected to the All-Rookie Team as a kickoff returner after averaging 25 yards per kick return. In April 2018, Switzer was traded to the Raiders before being traded to the Steelers in August of the same year. In his two seasons with the Steelers, Switzer was a return specialist but also spent time as a receiver, catching 44 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown in 55 games.

In Oct. 2020, Switzer signed with the Browns to be part of their practice squad. He didn't see any action in 2020 but returned to the team last year. The Browns placed Switzer on injured reserve in August and did not play in any games. While Switzer saw some success in the NFL, he will be known as one of the top return specialists in college football as he was selected to the All-American Team twice (2013, 2015) and made multiple All-ACC teams.