NFL Unveils New Oakley Helmet 'Mouth Shield', Sparking Twitter Outcry

The NFL and Oakley unveiled a new product on Monday designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming season. The Oakley Mouth Shield, which covers the front of the existing helmets and attaches to the faceguard, features air holes but reportedly limits exposure to droplets from other players. All 32 teams will test the new design in the coming weeks, but Twitter users have already weighed in and called this design a failure.

When ESPN's Tim McManus tweeted out the new design, fans and casual viewers alike sounded off in response. Many said that the league is "just checking off a box" in order to keep the season on track. Others expressed the opinion that the holes defeat the purpose and will only lead to even more positive tests. A minority of fans liked the design and expressed optimism about the upcoming season, but the vocal majority continued to criticize both Oakley and the NFL.