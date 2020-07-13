NFL Unveils New Oakley Helmet 'Mouth Shield', Sparking Twitter Outcry
The NFL and Oakley unveiled a new product on Monday designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming season. The Oakley Mouth Shield, which covers the front of the existing helmets and attaches to the faceguard, features air holes but reportedly limits exposure to droplets from other players. All 32 teams will test the new design in the coming weeks, but Twitter users have already weighed in and called this design a failure.
When ESPN's Tim McManus tweeted out the new design, fans and casual viewers alike sounded off in response. Many said that the league is "just checking off a box" in order to keep the season on track. Others expressed the opinion that the holes defeat the purpose and will only lead to even more positive tests. A minority of fans liked the design and expressed optimism about the upcoming season, but the vocal majority continued to criticize both Oakley and the NFL.
Picks of the new 2020 NFL coronavirus helmet leaked...#nfl #espn pic.twitter.com/Qu7adwD1Ta— Eric Bohn (@EricBohn1) July 13, 2020
That ain’t protecting anyone— Chris Blake (@Chris_BlakeDMV) July 13, 2020
It looks like the design is two layers with offset vents so that air can pass through but droplets will be caught.
I have no idea how effective that will be though. The whole thing seems absurd.— Jameson Helfrich 🇺🇲 (@jd_helfrich) July 13, 2020
Let’s just do this and call it a day. pic.twitter.com/j8fB9spx2Q— Felix Corral (@FelixKnowsNFL) July 13, 2020
Die of covid or die of lack of oxygen intake on the football field.— If you know you know (@Rosales_303) July 13, 2020
these players with asthma are gonna die— ⓙⓐⓒⓚⓢⓞⓝ 💫 (@MVPBurrow) July 13, 2020
😂 so pointless— Kyle Packard (@Kyle_Packard8) July 13, 2020
This is like wearing a mask with a bunch of holes in them...— CARDIAC K3MBA (@SenorPats) July 13, 2020
The holes defeat the purpose don’t they?— Jerry Jones’s Yacht Captain (@MJBIV4) July 13, 2020
Wonder how bad these will fog is during a game— jordan jones (@jordanwestley93) July 13, 2020
This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve seen. It’s just so they can check off a box.— Jason Lefevers (@LefeversJay) July 13, 2020
Lol. As if that’s going to help— Caesarscott (@caesarscott) July 13, 2020
Would a face shield really make a difference in a contact sport? The players are still exchanging sweat during hits and breathing all over each other throughout the game!— Mike (@Magic_City_Mike) July 13, 2020
Good news! Thanks for clearing up the fact that Corona can be only spread on the field and not the sidelines b/c we all know they aren't wearing these on the sidelines.— Haley M. (@itshaley_m) July 13, 2020
This was designed by people who never played— Rozen21 (@Rozen211) July 13, 2020
Absolutely ineffective and ridiculous!!!— 💥 All Lives Matter 💥 🇺🇸 ✝️ 💪🗽🎮📖⚔ (@The127838334) July 13, 2020