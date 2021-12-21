NFL on Tuesday: Time, Channel and How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams and Washington vs. Eagles

NFL fans get extra football tonight. There will be two games played as they were rescheduled contests from this past weekend. The two games — Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angles Rams and Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles — will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. Half of the country will Seahawks vs. Rams, and the other half will get Washington vs. Eagles. Fans who have NFL Sunday Ticket will be able to watch both games, as mentioned by 506 Sports.

The Seahawks (5-8) and Rams (9-4) are battling for playoff position with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season. While the Seahawks won’t win the NFC West, they are still in the hunt to reach the postseason. But for that to happen Russell Wilson and company will need to win their next four games to be in the mix. The Rams will likely make the postseason but need to keep winning to clinch the NFC West. They are one game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the division lead.

Here is the TV Map for Tuesday night's rescheduled NFL games. Both games are at 6:00 p.m. CT on FOX.

Rams coach Sean McVay was asked how he will handle things with a short week as the Rams will face Vikings Sunday and deal with multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. “I’ll treat it like in between a Thursday and a Monday night game because it’d be like technically playing on a Friday. So not quite as short of a week as what a Thursday would be,” he said, per Rams Wire. “These are things that we’re well equipped to do this late in the season especially. It’s a real premium on the above-the-neck information and maximizing walk-thrus and things like that.”

Washington (6-7) and the Eagles (6-7) are also in the playoff hunt. Last week, Washington fell to the Dallas Cowboys after their fourth-quarter comeback came up short. The Eagles were off last week after beating the New York Jets in Week 13. A win tonight for either team would put them in the mix for the postseason with just three weeks remaining.

“December is so important to me,” Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox said on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex, per the team’s official website. “I’ve tried to stress it to a lot of guys in the room, to the team, how important the month of December is. Whatever happened earlier in the season, I think people forget that, but you go into December knowing how important it is. Especially for this team, knowing how important it is, you’ve just got to keep stressing that.”