NFL Reportedly to Make Decision on Antonio Brown in ‘A Few Weeks’

Antonio Brown is still looking to return to the NFL this year after talking to league investigators earlier this month concerning his sexual assault allegations. And while it’s possible Brown won’t be punished by the NFL, he won’t know his fate until possibly sometime in December. According to NFL insider Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the league is “a few weeks away” from a decision. The league has to “take some follow-up steps before reaching a conclusion.”

Brown met with the NFL on Nov. 14 for an eight-hour meeting. Brown denied the allegations and he said the meeting went well. When the NFL announced the date for the meeting, Brown was not happy because he felt like the league was not being more proactive when it comes to interviewing him.

“F—ing @nfl. I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat! No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it! So you fantasy f—s can let it go,” Brown said on Instagram which is now deleted.

Brown later went back to Twitter to explain why he sounded off and he then said he’s looking forward to returning to the NFL.

“I’m just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL asap,” Brown wrote.

Last week, there were rumors flying about Brown possibly returning to the New England Patriots after sending an apology to team owner Robert Kraft. Brown wrote on Instagram, “Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB.”

As interesting as that would be, it was later reported that the Patriots are not re-signing Brown. Tom Brady was also asked about the rumors about Brown and he said his focus is on winning games and no roster decisions.

“I don’t think those decisions honestly are up to me,” he said per WEEI Radio in Boston. “They are not up to me when we cut players, or sign players. I think the people in the personnel department decide those things. My job is to play quarterback and that is what I am trying to do as well as I possibly can.”