NFL Thanksgiving Day Game 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

The Thanksgiving night game could be one of the best matchups of the week. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Thursday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. and air on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock and NFL+.

The 49ers (7-3), have won their last two games after losing three straight. One of the reasons for their success this season is the play of quarterback Brock Purdy who is completing 70 percent of his passes and has a passer rating of 115.1. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been on top of his game with 825 rushing yards, 364 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been Purdy's top target with 43 receptions for 831 yards and four touchdowns.

When speaking to reporters this week, Purdy is ready to take on the Seahawks for the third time in his career. "Obviously, it's a new year. The situation of this game is a little different. The personnel is a little different," Purdy said, per the 49ers' official website. "They have guys we haven't faced, so there is all that in play. I think it's different for sure. That's how I'm looking at it, and the reality of it. They're a good team, so we're not going in thinking we beat these guys however many times before. It isn't like that. This is a new game, new team, and that's how we're looking at it."

The Seahawks (6-4) are coming off a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and have lost two of their last three games. Quarterback Geno Smith is having a strong season, completing 65.3 percent of his passes with 2,404 yards, 12 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 89.7. Smith is currently dealing with a triceps injury but should be on the field Thursday night.

"His attitude about what this was was that it was not going to bother him, it wasn't going to be a big factor," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said, per the team's official website. "It looks bad because he's got a big bruise on the back of his triceps, but his attitude has been right on it the whole time. He hasn't missed a snap as far as, we didn't let him throw the first couple days, but he didn't miss a snap. He was doing everything, so he's ready to go."