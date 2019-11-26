NFL Teams Reportedly Have Not Contacted Colin Kaepernick Since Workout

Colin Kaepernick worked out for NFL teams at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia last week and it looks like the former 49ers quarterback not be returning to the league anytime soon. According to ESPN, no teams have contracted Kaepernick since having the workout. He has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season.

The NFL had a workout scheduled for Kaepernick at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility last week and 25 teams were planning to evaluate him. However, Kaepernick decided to cancel that workout and have his own at Drew High School were seven teams attended. Kaepernick spoke to reporters after his session and the reason he changed the venue was for “transparency.”

“I’ve been ready for three years,” he said “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

The seven teams that watched Kaepernick in action were the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. When the NFL learned that Kaepernick switched locations for the workout, the league released a statement.

“We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout. He informed us of that decision at 2:30 pm today along with the public,” the NFL said.

“Today’s session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants – an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL. Twenty-five (25) clubs were present for the workout, and all 32 clubs, their head coaches, general managers, and other personnel executives would have received video footage of the interview and workout, shot by the Atlanta Falcons video crew.”

In 2016, Kaepernick starting kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice going on in the country. He was a member of the team from 2011-2016 and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.