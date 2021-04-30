NFL Team Admits to Inquiring About Trading for Aaron Rodgers

✖

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out in Green Bay, and there was at least one NFL team asking about him. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke to reporters after the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night and admitted to asking the Green Bay Packers about a possible Rodgers trade. It's not clear as to when Lynch called, but he was shut down quickly.

“You’re talking about the MVP of our league last year,” Lynch said per The Mercury News. “I don’t know about you guys but when the MVP of the league might be available — and I didn’t know that, I’m just reading the tea leaves like everybody else and saying, ‘Hold on is something going on here?’ Yeah, we inquired. And it was a quick end to the conversation. It wasn’t happening."

Trey Wingo, who is covering the NFL Draft for Fox Sports, reported the Packers told Rodgers they were going to trade him this offseason but backed off. Rodgers was convinced he was heading to the 49ers, the team that passed on him in the 2005 NFL Draft. On Thursday night, the 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance from North Dakota State at No. 3 overall.

“As we said, we’ve been convicted and excited for a long, long time, so we went right back to where we’ve been and that’s really excited about adding Trey Lance to the 49ers and we’re thrilled about that,” Lynch said. The 49ers weren't the only team to show interest in Rodgers. On Thursday night, there were reports emerging about the Denver Broncos looking to get a trade done with Rodgers. However, Mike Klis of 9News said that the Broncos and Packers haven't had any talks about Rodgers. The Broncos recently traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and will compete with Drew Lock for the starting position.

Rodgers, a California native, thought he was going to be drafted by the 49ers at No. 1 overall 16 years ago. The team went with Alex Smith who just retired from the NFL, and it led to Rodgers being drafted by the Packers at No. 24. When the 49ers made the pick Rodgers was asked how disappointed he wasn't a member of the 49ers? He replied: “Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me.”