NFL Reportedly Sets Date on Expanding Schedule Again

✖

The NFL is looking to expand its schedule again. According to NBC Sports, the league is looking to expand the regular-season schedule to 18 games as early as 2025, if not earlier. This comes shortly after the NFL decided to expand the schedule from 16 to 17 games. While nothing is set in stone, Peter King of NBC Sports wrote, "most observers ... think 18 games is on the way."

Players may not go for it as they aren't too happy about playing 17 games. King also wrote, "The owners have dollar signs dancing in their heads over more inventory; the players should have a roadblock dancing in theirs." The NFL will likely make a final decision on the matter once officials look at how the teams do when playing 17 games.

"This is a monumental moment in NFL history," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a press release. "The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world."

With the teams playing 17 games, this means they will play just three preseason games instead of four. The NFL has played a 16-game schedule since 1978 as it added two games to the 14-game slate at the time. The addition of another game is a risk in terms of injuries, but it's likely the same thing was said when the league added two games in 1978.

With the likely addition of another NFL game, does this mean more NFL teams are coming into the fold? Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted that the over-under for expansion of the league to 34 or more teams is 2035. He also noted the NFL wants to be at an 18-game schedule before adding more teams.

In the meantime, the NFL getting ready for the 2021 season, which is three months away. The first game of the year will be between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9. The final day of the regular season will be Jan. 9, 2022. The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.