NFL Announces Big Update on 2022 Regular Season Schedule

NFL fans will be gifted with game announcements very soon. This week, the league announced that its broadcast partners will reveal a select game from the 2022 NFL schedule starting on Monday, May 9. This comes before the entire schedule is released on Thursday, May 12, on the NFL Network.

On Monday, ESPN will announce a select game during Good Morning America. CBS will announce a game during CBS Mornings on Tuesday (May 10). That will be followed by Fox announcing a game during Fox & Friends on Wednesday (May 11), and on Thursday (May 12), NBC will announce a game during Today Show. Additionally, All 32 NFL teams will announce their first home game opponent on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

This news comes shortly after the NFL announced the schedule for the international games for 2022. There will be three games played in London, one in Germany and one in Mexico. Another game that was announced was the first Thursday Night Football game exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which will be the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 15.

"Chargers-Chiefs is a classic AFC West rivalry featuring two of the most exciting young QBs in the game today. With the electric atmosphere at Arrowhead, there's no better setting for the first exclusive Thursday Night Football telecast on Prime Video," Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video, Amazon said in a statement.

One thing to expect from this year's NFL schedule is there will likely be three games played on Christmas Day since it falls on a Sunday. "We will play on Saturday night (Christmas Eve) on NFL Network and then when we get to Sunday, Christmas Day, we'll have a tripleheader," Mike North, the NFL's vice president of broadcasting said on the Sal Sports and Stuff podcast. "We'll play one game on CBS afternoon, one game on Fox afternoon and our regular Sunday night game on NBC."

The NFL regular season will likely begin on Thursday, Sept. 8, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting an opponent. Since the Rams won the Super Bowl in February, they will have the chance to kick off the season at SoFi Stadium. As for who the Rams will play in the Thursday night contest, they could play either the Dallas Cowboys or the San Francisco 49ers since those two are the top two opponents on the Rams' home schedule.