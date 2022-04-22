NFL Makes Big Announcement About 2022 Schedule

✖

Some big news about the 2022 NFL schedule has been revealed. On Thursday, the NFL announced this year's schedule will be revealed on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of the schedule release, the NFL will announce the opponents and times for select games that will stand out this fall.

On Thursday, April 28, the NFL will announce the opponents for the first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video, which will be played on Sept. 15. The matchups for the international games will be announced on May 4, while the opponents, dates and times for select games will be revealed on May 9. Additionally, all 32 teams will announce their first home game opponent on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. ET.

The 2022 season will have its share of storylines, and it starts with the quarterbacks. Tom Brady is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, and Russell Wilson, who spent his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, has a new team as he will be the starting QB for the Denver Broncos. And Cleveland Browns fans are getting ready for the Deshaun Watson as the team traded for the Pro Bowl quarterback amid his civil lawsuits.

One of the other things to watch for is the broadcasting talent. With Thursday Night Football being on Prime Video, there is a new broadcasting team with Al Michaels calling the plays and Kirk Herbstreit analyzing the action. Also, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have left Fox for ESPN and will be the new voices of Monday Night Football.

"Everything about Monday Night Football, including the broadcast, set the standard for the modern NFL experience," Buck said in a statement. "My earliest memories of walking around football stadiums are tagging along with my dad as he called Monday Night Football on radio. To return to the stadium on Monday nights with Troy – who I have the utmost comfort with and confidence in – and begin a new chapter, for us and ESPN, has me excited about this season and our future."

"The opportunity to be a voice on Monday Night Football, adding to its legacy and being a part of the future of the NFL on ESPN, has me motivated and reflective," Aikman said in a statement. "As a kid in California, the voices of Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, and my mom's personal favorite, Don Meredith, echoed throughout our living room each week. Joe and I are humbled to be part of that same tradition that has existed for more than 50 years across generations of football fans."