Green Day is joining the Super Bowl LX lineup.

The American Idiot band, made up of Bay Area natives Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, will kick off the 60th Super Bowl anniversary celebration’s opening ceremony on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., the NFL announced Sunday.

The band “will open Super Bowl LX by ushering generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field with a dynamic performance of their most iconic rock anthems,” according to the announcement.

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” lead singer Armstrong said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

The Super Bowl LX opening ceremony will air live at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and Universo.

“Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL legends who’ve helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” said Tim Tubito, the league’s senior director of event and game presentation in a statement, as per the Associated Press. “As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world.”

The opening ceremony will be followed up by a number of other pregame performers, with Charlie Puth set to perform the national anthem, Brandi Carlile scheduled to sing “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Bad Bunny will then take the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The three-time Grammy winner released a trailer for his upcoming performance on Friday that was set to his hit song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE.”

Bad Bunny previously said of the opportunity to perform at halftime, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history.”