Green Day Sparks Controversy Following Billie Joe Armstrong's Comments on Las Vegas

Green Day might now be welcome in Sin City. The iconic punk rock band has sparked controversy following frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's comments on Las Vegas in the wake of his hometown baseball team, the Oakland A's, being moved to the Nevada city.

During a Sept. 20 show with Green Day at San Francisco's Oracle Park, Armstrong made some colorful comments about Oakland A's owner John Fisher packing up and moving the team away from Oakland. "We don't take no s— from people like John f—ing Fisher who sold out the Oakland A's to Las f—ing Vegas," Armstrong said onstage, according to PEOPLE. "I hate Las Vegas. It's the worst s—hole in America."

Armstrong also shared a personal statement on Instagram, alongside a photo of childhood him donning Oakland A's gear. "Me playing in the sand with my Oakland A's hat," he wrote. "Must be around 6 years old.. the athletics leaving Oakland is devastating. I feel for all the fans and the people that will lose their jobs because of greed."

While Armstrong's frustration resonates with many Oakland and Bay Area residents, two Las Vegas radio stations are speaking out on behlaf of their city's population and making it clear that Green Day isn't welcome on their airwaves. In a statment shared on Instagram, KOMP 92.3 announced that it has "pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist, adding, "It's not us, Billie...it's you. #vegas4ever."

A second station, X 107.5, has also banned Green Day's music, with one of their hosts, Carlota, sharing the news on-air. "Well, Sin City heard [Armstrong] loud and clear-and X107.5 is not having it," the station wrote in a statement. "In response to Armstrong's inflammatory comments, the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately....Armstrong has crossed a line with Las Vegas locals. We're breaking up with Green Day completely. Bye Bye, Billie!"

At this time, Green Day does not appear to have issued a statement on the airwave bans, but PEOPLE noted that the band hasn't made a tour stop there since 2024 so it seems that Armstong's aversion for the city has been long standing.