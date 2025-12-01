Super Bowl 2026 Adds 3 More Artists to Lineup

Super Bowl LX has added three more performers to the lineup ahead of Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

The Super Bowl pregame show, which kicks off on Feb. 8 ahead of the big game, will feature Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones, the NFL announced Sunday.

Puth will take the stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., for a rendition of the National Anthem, while Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful” and Jones will take on “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” These pregame performances will air on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

(Getty Images)

“These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world,” said Jon Barker, Senior VP Global Event Production for the NFL, in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The pregame show, in addition to Bad Bunny’s halftime show, will also include sign language performances in collaboration with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality. Fred Beam will sign the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” with Julian Ortiz signing “America the Beautiful.” The halftime show will also feature multilingual signing for the first time, with Celimar Rivera Cosme performing in Puerto Rican Sign Language.

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, co-producer of the show. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.”

Bad Bunny was first announced as the Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner back in September, with the Puerto Rican performer’s selection sparking backlash from many conservatives, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and President Donald Trump.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has defended the selection of the Grammy Award-winning artist, saying, “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show and that he understands the platform that he’s on. I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

He continued that Bad Bunny is “one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” and that the decision had been “carefully thought through.”

“I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism,” Goodell told reporters. “It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”

Super Bowl LX airs on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.