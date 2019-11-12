NFL and Roger Goodell Donate $175k to Merging Vets and Players Initiative

With Veteran’s Day taking place on Monday, the NFL celebrated the military throughout Sunday’s games. FOX NFL Sunday took place at West Point Academy while players and coaches wore “Salute to Service” gear. As it turns out, the league and commissioner Roger Goodell went a step further by making a massive $175,000 donation to MVP: Merging Vets and Players.

Glazer announced the donation during Sunday’s show while surrounded by cadets from West Point. As he explained, MVP had four locations, but the donation by the league and Goodell made it possible to open a fifth. The initiative would be heading to New York City.

MVP, which was founded by NFL insider Jay Glazer and former Green Beret Nate Boyer, aims to connect combat veterans and professional athletes through physical fitness and community. Those involved meet at the facilities and bond through workouts, as well as open discussions about their lives.

“Dream come true, New York we are coming for YOU!!! Proud to announce the @NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell personally have made a massive donation to our foundation @mergingvetsandplayers for us to open a branch in New York City,” Glazer wrote on Instagram. “This will be our fifth location. I couldn’t be more proud to be able to not only save, but empower and grow with my new team of warrior from the battlefield, the football field, the ring, cage, rink, etc.”

Originally created in 2015 by Glazer and Boyer, MVP has the goal of providing a purpose for both military members and athletes once their uniforms are removed. The pair saw individuals from both avenues struggling to adapt once their “tribe” was no longer surrounding them. By merging the two groups together, the belief is that these warriors will use their strengths, experience, and abilities to unlock their full potential.

These events last roughly 2.5 hours with the first portion being dedicated to the workout. The Huddle comes immediately after as the athletes and veterans sit down and discuss their scars, mental health challenges, and anything else that they are currently dealing with.

MVP and Glazer entered Sunday with locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Chicago. With the donation from the NFL, New York City will now become a home of future events.

