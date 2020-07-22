NFL Requires Masks at Games During 2020 Season, and Fans Are Split

The NFL has plans to play the entire 16-game season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now the league has unveiled a new requirement for fans when they head to their favorite stadiums. They will have to wear face masks. Brian McCarthy, the NFL's PR Spokesman, confirmed the news and said that this applies to the entire league.

When NFL fans saw this news, they reacted with a mixture of relief and anger. Some proclaimed that they will refuse to attend any games until this rule changes. These fans don't like wearing masks and will not do so at NFL games. Others, however, praised the league. They want football and all other sports back, which would provide some normalcy. This portion of the fanbase said that they would do what the league requests if it means that they could watch live sports.