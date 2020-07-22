NFL Requires Masks at Games During 2020 Season, and Fans Are Split
The NFL has plans to play the entire 16-game season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now the league has unveiled a new requirement for fans when they head to their favorite stadiums. They will have to wear face masks. Brian McCarthy, the NFL's PR Spokesman, confirmed the news and said that this applies to the entire league.
When NFL fans saw this news, they reacted with a mixture of relief and anger. Some proclaimed that they will refuse to attend any games until this rule changes. These fans don't like wearing masks and will not do so at NFL games. Others, however, praised the league. They want football and all other sports back, which would provide some normalcy. This portion of the fanbase said that they would do what the league requests if it means that they could watch live sports.
I’ll pass. I need to actually breathe in oxygen & i dont think god wants us wearing masks.— maj-de🇺🇸 (@Calibigcat) July 22, 2020
so then why are some teams not letting fans in— 𝙨 𝙚 𝙩 𝙝 😹😼🗽 (@PrimeTimeShep) July 22, 2020
Of course that's great until they eat or drink. Or constantly have a drink in hand to avoid wearing. Or get inside and take them off/pull them down.— Former Section 5 400m Hurdle, 2nd Place Finisher (@BuffaloBillyG) July 22, 2020
If that’s all it takes wear do I buy tickets— masked tristan👑🦅 (@SirDidiDFS) July 22, 2020
I'm so happy to learn that red caps are basically boycotting sports this year. 😊— TheLakeShow (@LBoyz851) July 22, 2020
@eagles fans know how to do this pic.twitter.com/agzbqq5wdJ— Mike Strobel (@strobelight1705) July 22, 2020
“I’m done with the NFL” pic.twitter.com/9cF8AGHnzC— Eric (@BigFellaEric) July 22, 2020
That one charger fan isn’t gonna like this— Stretch (@bejmktg) July 22, 2020
Adam will paper bags still be aceptable for browns fans— Ned (@Nedsfeed) July 22, 2020
Is this acceptable? pic.twitter.com/Rn1kAO2zad— Navi (@NaviBajwa18) July 22, 2020
I live in Arizona. Wear my mask every time I leave the house it’s fine— Str1bs (@STR1BS) July 22, 2020
This is how it’s gonna go down
They would have to hire security to go up and down isle ways the whole game
They’ll tell you to put your mask back on and then you’ll put it back on and then they’ll walk away and you’ll take it back off lmao— Ray’s Boom Boom Room (@Ajmakeithappen7) July 22, 2020
"ItS My rIgHt tO CHoOsE!!" "I wOnT bE AbLe To BrEaThE" pic.twitter.com/aqpsnCD61y— George Garcia II (@kakashii_69) July 22, 2020
I’m assuming everyone who shows up at a stadium will be given a mask if they don’t have one. That’s what they do at my Walmart so I’m guessing the NFL will do the same— Thrash the Trash Engine (@ThrashEngine) July 22, 2020