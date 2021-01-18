NFL Releases TV Schedule for Conference Championship Games

✖

The NFL just released its TV schedule for the AFC and NFC Championship games next weekend. The NFC Championship Game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3:05 p.m. ET on Fox. Once that game is done, the AFC Championship game will kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.

The NFC title game will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers. The Bucs are playing in their first conference championship game since 2002, which is the same year they won the Super Bowl. The Packers are playing in their second consecutive conference championship game and third in five years. NFL fans are looking forward to this game as it will be the first time Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have faced each other in the playoffs. Brady and Rodgers are the two quarterbacks that made the 2010 All-Decade Team are the only two current players in the league that have won multiple MVP awards (Brady has three and Rodgers has two).

"There's only four teams left – we're one of them," Brady told reporters after the Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs on Sunday. "It's tough to get to this point, so we need a big week [and] a great week of practice. We've got one of the best teams in the league, obviously, in Green Bay. [They are] the top seed, Aaron [Rodgers] is playing incredible [and] they've got a great defense, so it's going to be a great matchup."

On the AFC side, the Buffalo Bills will look to take down the Kansas City Chiefs, who are the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs are hosting the conference title game for the third consecutive season, the first AFC team to accomplish that feat and the first team to do it since the Philadelphia Eagles from 2002 to 2004. The common denominator is Chiefs coach Andy Reid as he was the coach for the Eagles during their run in the early 2000s. He's now the first coach in NFL history to take two different franchises to three straight conference title games.

The Chiefs are hoping they have Patrick Mahomes available. On Sunday, the Super Bowl champion took a hit from Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson in the third quarterback and left the game after suffering a concussion. Reid told reporters Mahomes is doing "great" but is currently in concussion protocol.