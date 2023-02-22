NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Revealed

The 2023 NFL season will kick off in less than seven months. But before the league begins a new season, it will celebrate its top players and coaches from the past. Earlier this month, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2023 and it includes five players and one coach. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also voted in three senior committee members to round out the class.

The enshrinement ceremony will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 5. The newly elected Hall of Famers were chosen from a list of 19 finalists who were determined by the Hall of Fame's selection committee. All the inductees needed at least 80% of the vote. With the new class, the Pro Football Hall of Fame now stands at 371.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened in Canton, Ohio in 1963. In that year, the charter class included legendary players and coaches such as Jim Thorpe, Bronko Nagurski, Don Hutson, Sammy Baugh, Bert Bell, George Halas and Curly Lambeau. Here's a look at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.