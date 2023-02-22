NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Revealed
The 2023 NFL season will kick off in less than seven months. But before the league begins a new season, it will celebrate its top players and coaches from the past. Earlier this month, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2023 and it includes five players and one coach. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also voted in three senior committee members to round out the class.
The enshrinement ceremony will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 5. The newly elected Hall of Famers were chosen from a list of 19 finalists who were determined by the Hall of Fame's selection committee. All the inductees needed at least 80% of the vote. With the new class, the Pro Football Hall of Fame now stands at 371.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened in Canton, Ohio in 1963. In that year, the charter class included legendary players and coaches such as Jim Thorpe, Bronko Nagurski, Don Hutson, Sammy Baugh, Bert Bell, George Halas and Curly Lambeau. Here's a look at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Rondé Barber
A career member of the @Buccaneers and one of the top cornerbacks of his generation.
Welcome to Canton, @rondebarber! pic.twitter.com/zNDt1YkHmp— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023
Rondé Barber spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was one of the toughest defensive backs to play the game. He's the NFL's all-time leader in sacks for a cornerback and is the only player in NFL history to have at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks.prevnext
Darrelle Revis
One of the greatest @nyjets of all-time and a First Ballot Hall of Famer.
Welcome to Canton, @Revis24! pic.twitter.com/YYjBfHeRvB— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023
Quarterbacks were afraid to throw over in Darrelle Revis' area because it was likely he was going to intercept it. He was selected to All-Pro First Team four times, he's a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team and is a member of the New York Jets Ring of Honor.prevnext
Joe Thomas
The heart and soul of the @Browns for a generation and a First Ballot Hall of Famer.
Welcome to Canton, @joethomas73! pic.twitter.com/yKBks7trao— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023
Joe Thomas spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns and played in an NFL record 10,363 snaps. The standout offensive lineman allowed only 30 sacks in his career and became the first offensive lineman in league history to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons.prevnext
Zach Thomas
Already part of the @cfbhall and now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Welcome to Canton to @MiamiDolphins great Zach Thomas! pic.twitter.com/zPgji4FEOE— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023
Zach Thomas recorded 100 tackles in each of his first 11 seasons. The Miami Dolphins legend was selected to All-Pro First Team five times while being named to the Pro Bowl seven times.prevnext
DeMarcus Ware
A longtime @dallascowboys stalwart and a Super Bowl champion with @Broncos.
Welcome to Canton, @DeMarcusWare! pic.twitter.com/Mz6rSZqFip— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023
DeMarcus Ware could get after the quarterback, posting 117 sacks as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He was voted to the All-Pro First Team four times, selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and helped the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl during the 2015 season.prevnext
Coach Don Coryell
From Air Coryell to Rarefied Air.
We welcome legendary @chargers coach Don Coryell to Canton! pic.twitter.com/mqk0PsfUsU— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023
Don Coryell was the head coach of the St. Louis Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals) and San Diego Chargers and is known for creating the Air Coryell offense. He won 114 games in his NFL career and is a member of the Chargers Hall of Fame.prevnext
Senior Members
Chuck Howley – Linebacker, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys (1958-1973)
Jon Klecko – Defensive lineman, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts (1977-1988)
Ken Riley – Cornerback, Cincinnati Bengals (1969-1983)prev