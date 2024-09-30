'90 Day Fiance': Big Ed Calls Off 'Impulsive' 24-Hour Engagement

Big Ed Brown's latest foray into romance has ended before ever really getting started. According to TV Insider, his recent 24-hour engagement with Porscha Raemond after meeting at a fan meet-and-greet at a sandwich shop in Florida. He calls it a "very impulsive moment."

"I wanted to take a moment to address some recent developments in my personal life. As many of you know, I recently proposed in what was a whirlwind and admittedly, a very impulsive moment," Brown told TV Insider. "After some deep reflection and discussions with those closest to me, I've realized that rushing into this decision wasn't the right move. I have nothing but respect and love for Porscha and I wish her the best moving forward."

He further opened up in an Instagram video where he called love a "crazy thing," which apparently sprouts up immediately during a fan meet-and-greet. "I did something that was impulsive, I asked this girl to marry me and after considering... It's too soon and it's not really what I want, obviously," he said. "After talking to my family, I realized that I don't wanna get married. I wanna be single. So I wish her – Porscha – the best in life."

Big Ed jumped in popularity after appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days back in 2020. He was covered traveling to the Phillippines to meet his girlfriend Rose Vega. This relationship didn't last, but he was back in 90 Day: The Single Life and started a relationship with Elizabeth "Liz" Woods. They would break up and reconcile several times until finally splitting for good in 2023 when Brown called off their wedding. She has since moved on to new boyfriend Jayson Zuniga.

As for Raemond, he called his romance with her "love at first sight" and called her his "dream girl." It was a short dream, however, and Brown is back on the dating scene.