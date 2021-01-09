NFL Playoffs: Bill Burr Celebrates Bills' Win With Joke About His Coaching Doppelganger

Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the first playoff game of the NFL postseason. This win marked the first time since 1995 that the Bills reached the Divisional round, and the fans reacted with considerable excitement. Comedian Bill Burr, a Boston sports fan, joined in the fun and made jokes about himself. He acknowledged that he looks strikingly similar to head coach Sean McDermott.

"I want to thank the rest of the guys on my coaching staff for executing today’s game plan perfectly. [Go Bills]" Burr tweeted on Saturday after the game came to an end. Several people responded with comments about the game, as well as the comedian's doppelganger. Some said that he needed to fulfill any media obligations for the remainder of the playoffs while others simply talked about McDermott's "acting history."