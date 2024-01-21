NFL Playoffs 2024: Time, Channel and How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills Divisional Round Game

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The final divisional round NFL playoff game of the weekend features two teams that had their share of battles in previous postseasons. The Kansas City Chiefs have traveled to Buffalo, New York, to face the Buffalo Bills. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be seen on CBS and Paramount+.

The Chiefs (11-6) are in unfamiliar territory as they are playing in their first true road playoff game since the 2015 season. This means Sunday will be the first true road playoff game for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been the team's starting quarterback since the 2018 season. Despite being the Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs enter Sunday's game as the underdogs. But Mahomes is more than ready for the challenge.

"I go out every game with the same mindset and that's to go out there and win," Mahomes said, per USA Today. "It's going to be a hostile environment and we're playing a great football team that's won (six) games in a row. We know it's going to be a great challenge for us but our mindset is we're going to prepare ourselves this week to go out there to win the football game, and that never changes."

The Bills (11-6) are the hottest team in the NFL, winning their last six games including a 31-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs last week. Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not have an elite 2023 regular season, but he came up big in the win last week, throwing three touchdowns against the Steelers. If the Bills want to reach the AFC Championship game, Allen knows he has to be on top of his game again to take down the defending champions.

"They've been at the top of the mountain, they know what it takes to get there," Allen said after Wednesday's practice, per the team's official website. "We've yet to do that. As a competitor, as a player, to be in a situation like this is something that you dream about."

This will be the third time in four seasons the Chiefs and Bills battle in the playoffs. On Jan 24, 2021, the Chiefs took down the Bulls 38-24 in the AFC Championship. And on Jan. 23, 2022, the Chiefs got past the Bills 42-36 in a wild overtime affair.