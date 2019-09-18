NFL Has No Timeline Set for Antonio Brown Decision

The NFL has started its investigation New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, but we won’t know when a decision will be made. According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post (via Pro Football Talk), the NFL has not set a timeline to make a decision Brown who was recently hit with a sexual assault lawsuit. This means he could continue to play for the Patriots just like he did last Sunday.

On Monday, an NFL investigator interviewed the accuser Britney Taylor. Once the interview was conducted, it was reported the NFL is “expected to keep the lines of communication open” just in case they need to interview Taylor again. The NFL’s next step is to talk to Brown and get his side of the story.

“The first step is significant since it will allow commissioner Roger Goodell the opportunity to place Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list while the NFL investigates whether he violated the league’s personal conduct policy,” Kirstie Chaippelli of Sporting News wrote. But the recent probe of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott under similar circumstances is a reminder that things can get muddy and prolonged, which is probably why the Patriots reportedly asserted they would not have signed Brown had they been aware of the allegations.”

In the lawsuit, Taylor said Brown assaulted her three times. Two of the incidents happen in 2017 and one incident happened last year. The issue with this is Taylor never filed a police report. And because there is no other evidence of assault, it won’t be investigated from a criminal standpoint.

The lawsuit was filed right after Brown signed a one-year, $15 deal with the Patriots. He was able to play on Sunday and he finished with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown to help the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 43-0.

The Patriots are hoping Brown can put the legal issues behind him and continue to be a top target for Tom Brady. So far, Brown has put together a strong career. As of Tuesday, Brown has recorded 841 receptions, 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. He has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times and he has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times last year. Brown led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 15 and he also led the league in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017.