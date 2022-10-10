NFL Network Is Down and Fans Are Frustrated

By Brian Jones

The NFL Network has become one of the most popular sports channels on television because it contains everything that involves football. But fans were not happy with the channel as it was down for some users this morning and on Sunday. According to Downdetector, there were as many as 2,500 users having issues on Sunday afternoon. The majority of the problems were happening on the live channel. The NFL has not released a statement about the issue. 

The NFL Network launched in 2003 and has given NFL fans an outlet to watch and learn about football ever during the offseason. The flagship show is Good Morning Football which began in 2016. And when it comes to games, the NFL Network airs a number of preseason contests and a few regular season games, including the game on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers took on the New York Giants in London. The NFL Network also owns the channel NFL RedZone, and that's where fans catch and watch scoring plays from every game during the season. Here's a look at fans complaining about the NFL Network being down. 

img-3435.jpg
(Photo: PopCulture.com)

One person wrote: "[YouTube] what is going on with the NFL network right now? Skipping and freezing!"

YouTube responded: "sorry about this! if you haven't yet, you can try these troubleshooting steps: https://goo.gle/3ytn7u3 if those don't work, mind sharing if this is happening on any other channels? are you seeing the same issue across devices or only a specific one?"

This fan was having issues watching the NFL Network this morning. It seems as if the majority of the issues are coming from YouTube based on recent tweets.

One fan responded: "Yes. It has been doing that for me for the past 3 hrs at least. No issues w any other channel. Just the [NFL Network and YouTubeTV]. Constantly locking up, buffering and skipping around. It is unwatchable."

One person told YouTube TV to "Please fix your [NFL Network] channel stream. It's easily your most popular channel on Monday mornings during the [NFL] season."

A fan said: "Been happening all night. Thought for sure they'd get it fixed before [Good Morning Football]."

And this person asked: "Hey [YouTube TV] what's wrong with [NFL Network]? I can watch other things just not that specific network??"

