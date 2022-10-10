NFL Network Is Down and Fans Are Frustrated

The NFL Network has become one of the most popular sports channels on television because it contains everything that involves football. But fans were not happy with the channel as it was down for some users this morning and on Sunday. According to Downdetector, there were as many as 2,500 users having issues on Sunday afternoon. The majority of the problems were happening on the live channel. The NFL has not released a statement about the issue.

The NFL Network launched in 2003 and has given NFL fans an outlet to watch and learn about football ever during the offseason. The flagship show is Good Morning Football which began in 2016. And when it comes to games, the NFL Network airs a number of preseason contests and a few regular season games, including the game on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers took on the New York Giants in London. The NFL Network also owns the channel NFL RedZone, and that's where fans catch and watch scoring plays from every game during the season. Here's a look at fans complaining about the NFL Network being down.