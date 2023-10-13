NFL Network Analyst Rips Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy After Pregame Confrontation

Jerry Jeudy has a big problem with an NFL Network analyst. Before the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, Steve Smith Sr. appeared on the NFL Network to reveal he had a pregame confrontation with the Broncos wide receiver, and it stemmed from a comment Smith made about Jeudy on his podcast.

"On my podcast, I talked about guys that maybe have not showed up in a way," Smith said, per USA Today. "The word that I've used to describe him in the past was a J.A.G. — just a guy. When I saw him, he's playing well. I wanted to say to him face to face, 'hey, I know I've said some things in the past. I probably shouldn't have and I'm sorry.' That's what I wanted to say to him. His response was, '(racial slur), I don't mess with you.' And it was a curse word. So I was like, 'all right.' And then he repeated it."

Steve Smith Sr. just DESTROYED Jerry Jeudy on NFL Network.



Says if any NFL team calls him about trading for him, he'll tell them not to do it.



Steve went off.



(via @nflnetwork, @dillybar2145)pic.twitter.com/FeY4lDvCSo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2023

Smith continued: "I'm sorry that I said you were a J.A.G., just a guy. Who's an average wide receiver who they used a first-round pick on that isn't doing anything," Smith said. "I hope today that you actually show up in a way that you haven't showed up in the last couple years since they drafted you. So if you ever have a problem with Agent 89, I'm sorry, for saying that you're an average wide receiver that they will eventually move on (from)."

Jeudy, 24, was selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2022, Jeudy had his best season in the NFL, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns. This year has not been strong as he has caught 23 passes for 236 yards and no touchdowns through six games. Jeudy has yet to reach a Pro Bowl or All-Pro Team.

Smith, 44, played wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers from 2001 to 2013 and the Baltimore Ravens from 2014 to 2016. In his career, Smith was named to the Pro Bowl five times and selected to the All-Pro Team three times. His career totals are 1,031 receptions, 14,731 receiving yards and 81 receiving touchdowns.