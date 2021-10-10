NFL London Game 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch Jets vs. Falcons

The NFL returns to London after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first of the two games played across the pond this year, the New York Jets will take on the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network. It can also be streamed on the NFL App, the Jets App and the Falcons App.

Both teams are not off to great starts to the NFL season, winning just one of their first four games. The Jets, however, are coming off a 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans, and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had one of the best games of his young career. The BYU alum threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the win. And in order to get their second win of the year, the Jets are looking to get a fast start against the Falcons.

“You don’t ever want to be playing from behind,” Wilson said, per the team’s official website. “But there’s also the mentality that sometimes we’re not always going to start fast and maybe it’s how you finish. You need to be able to keep fighting. So, you can look at it from both ways. But of course, you preach it, we want to start fast, we want to come out right from the beginning and let them know what kind of team we have.”

Last week, the Falcons lost to the Washington Football team to drop to 1-3 on the season. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has had a successful NFL career and is off to a solid start to the 2021 season, completing 68% of his passes for 990 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. But due to the lack of depth on both sides of the ball, the Falcons are having issues closing out games.

“I think we just need to be a little bit more consistent,” Ryan said in an interview with PopCulture.com this week. “We’ve done really good things in each of the games we’ve played this year. We just haven’t done them consistent enough and so I think if we can play a little bit more consistent, a little bit more detailed, we’re going to finish out these games and win some more games. But I don’t think it needs to be anything crazy. It just needs to be doing our jobs really well over and over and over.”